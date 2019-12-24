Best Dividend Stocks
Charles Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Stock

SCHM

Price as of:

$60.1 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Charles Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

SCHM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.07%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SCHM DARS™ Rating

SCHM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$60.1

Quote Time

Today's Volume

344,400

Open Price

$60.26

Day's Range

$60.02 - $60.33

Previous Close

$60.1

52 week low / high

$44.97 - $60.33

Percent off 52 week high

-0.38%

SCHM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCHM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SCHM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCHM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.3074

2019-09-25

$0.2309

2019-06-26

$0.1929

2019-03-20

$0.1615

2018-12-12

$0.2561

2018-09-25

$0.1924

2018-06-26

$0.1345

2018-03-16

$0.1669

2017-12-18

$0.2473

2017-09-18

$0.1281

2017-06-19

$0.1648

2017-03-20

$0.1385

2016-12-19

$0.2566

2016-09-19

$0.1366

2016-06-20

$0.0973

2016-03-21

$0.1929

2015-12-21

$0.1738

2015-09-21

$0.1509

2015-06-22

$0.1582

2015-03-23

$0.1326

2014-12-22

$0.1468

2014-09-22

$0.1307

2014-06-23

$0.1696

2014-03-24

$0.1554

2013-12-23

$0.1177

2013-09-23

$0.1175

2013-06-24

$0.1384

2013-03-18

$0.1031

2012-12-24

$0.1866

2012-09-17

$0.0981

2012-06-18

$0.0925

2012-03-19

$0.0876

2011-12-19

$0.0734

2011-09-19

$0.0747

2011-06-20

$0.0829

2011-03-21

$0.0565

SCHM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SCHM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCHM

Stock not rated.

SCHM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

21.63%

63.97%

1years

SCHM

SCHM

SCHM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCHM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

SCHM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3074

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2309

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1929

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1615

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2561

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1924

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1345

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1669

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2473

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1281

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1648

2017-06-16

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1385

2017-03-17

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2566

2016-12-16

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1366

2016-09-16

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0973

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1929

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1738

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1509

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1582

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1326

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1468

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1307

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1696

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1554

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1177

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1384

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1031

2013-03-15

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1866

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0981

2012-09-14

2012-09-17

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2012-06-15

2012-06-18

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0876

2012-03-16

2012-03-19

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0734

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0747

2011-09-16

2011-09-19

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0829

2011-06-17

2011-06-20

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0565

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SCHM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

