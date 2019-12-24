Best Dividend Stocks
Charles Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Stock

SCHG

Price as of:

$92.7 +0.11 +0.12%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Charles Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

SCHG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.85%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.78

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SCHG DARS™ Rating

SCHG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$92.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

288,600

Open Price

$92.86

Day's Range

$92.65 - $92.86

Previous Close

$92.59

52 week low / high

$64.3 - $92.86

Percent off 52 week high

-0.17%

SCHG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCHG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SCHG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCHG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.1956

2019-09-25

$0.209

2019-06-26

$0.2015

2019-03-20

$0.1565

2018-12-28

$0.1807

2018-12-12

$0.218

2018-09-25

$0.1608

2018-06-26

$0.1687

2018-03-16

$0.1499

2017-12-18

$0.1805

2017-09-18

$0.2153

2017-06-19

$0.1831

2017-03-20

$0.136

2016-12-19

$0.2068

2016-09-19

$0.0934

2016-06-20

$0.1511

2016-03-21

$0.129

2015-12-21

$0.1515

2015-09-21

$0.1407

2015-06-22

$0.2225

2015-03-23

$0.1294

2014-12-22

$0.1377

2014-09-22

$0.1416

2014-06-23

$0.1515

2014-03-24

$0.134

2013-12-23

$0.1224

2013-09-23

$0.1456

2013-06-24

$0.1322

2013-03-18

$0.0858

2012-12-24

$0.2087

2012-09-17

$0.0975

2012-06-18

$0.0865

2012-03-19

$0.0755

2011-12-19

$0.1049

2011-09-19

$0.078

2011-06-20

$0.071

2011-03-21

$0.0508

2010-12-29

$0.0057

2010-12-20

$0.0585

2010-09-20

$0.05

2010-06-21

$0.05

2010-03-22

$0.05

2009-12-23

$0.01

SCHG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SCHG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCHG

Stock not rated.

SCHG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.47%

-10.90%

2years

SCHG

News
SCHG

Research
SCHG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCHG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

SCHG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1956

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2015

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1565

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1807

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2180

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1608

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1687

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1499

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1805

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2153

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1831

2017-06-16

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2017-03-17

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2068

2016-12-16

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0934

2016-09-16

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1511

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1290

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1515

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1407

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1294

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1377

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1416

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1515

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1224

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1456

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1322

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0858

2013-03-15

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2087

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2012-09-14

2012-09-17

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0865

2012-06-15

2012-06-18

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0755

2012-03-16

2012-03-19

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1049

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

2011-09-16

2011-09-19

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0710

2011-06-17

2011-06-20

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0508

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0057

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0585

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-03-19

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

SCHG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

