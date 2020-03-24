Best Dividend Stocks
Charles Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Stock

SCHB

Price as of:

$57.47 +5.12 +9.78%

Industry

Other

Charles Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

SCHB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.28%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.85

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SCHB DARS™ Rating

SCHB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$57.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,974,600

Open Price

$55.25

Day's Range

$55.17 - $57.58

Previous Close

$52.35

52 week low / high

$51.38 - $81.04

Percent off 52 week high

-29.08%

SCHB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCHB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SCHB

Compare SCHB to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade SCHB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SCHB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCHB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.4623

2019-09-25

$0.3405

2019-06-26

$0.3039

2019-03-20

$0.2777

2018-12-28

$0.0798

2018-12-12

$0.3319

2018-09-25

$0.3102

2018-06-26

$0.2874

2018-03-16

$0.267

2017-12-18

$0.31

2017-09-18

$0.2557

2017-06-19

$0.265

2017-03-20

$0.2348

2016-12-19

$0.3513

2016-09-19

$0.1711

2016-06-20

$0.2427

2016-03-21

$0.2436

2015-12-21

$0.2496

2015-09-21

$0.2363

2015-06-22

$0.2759

2015-03-23

$0.2202

2014-12-22

$0.2175

2014-09-22

$0.2122

2014-06-23

$0.2202

2014-03-24

$0.2086

2013-12-23

$0.2042

2013-09-23

$0.1843

2013-06-24

$0.183

2013-03-18

$0.1626

2012-12-24

$0.2562

2012-09-17

$0.1686

2012-06-18

$0.1586

2012-03-19

$0.1502

2011-12-19

$0.1459

2011-09-19

$0.145

2011-06-20

$0.1415

2011-03-21

$0.1349

2010-12-20

$0.1231

2010-09-20

$0.12

2010-06-21

$0.09

2010-03-22

$0.11

2009-12-23

$0.06

SCHB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SCHB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCHB

Stock not rated.

SCHB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.17%

33.57%

10years

SCHB

SCHB

SCHB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCHB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

SCHB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4623

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3405

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3039

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2777

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0798

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3319

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3102

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2874

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2670

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2557

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-06-16

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2348

2017-03-17

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3513

2016-12-16

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1711

2016-09-16

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2427

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2436

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2496

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2363

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2759

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2202

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2122

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2202

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2086

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2042

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1843

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1830

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1626

2013-03-15

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2562

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1686

2012-09-14

2012-09-17

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1586

2012-06-15

2012-06-18

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1502

2012-03-16

2012-03-19

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1459

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2011-09-16

2011-09-19

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1415

2011-06-17

2011-06-20

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1349

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1231

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-03-19

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Initial

Regular

Annual

SCHB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

