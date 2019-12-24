Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Societe Generale S.A. - ADR

Stock

SCGLY

Price as of:

$6.94 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Societe Generale S.A. - ADR (SCGLY)

SCGLY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.20%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.49

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

62.22%

EPS $0.79

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SCGLY DARS™ Rating

SCGLY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

342,300

Open Price

$6.92

Day's Range

$6.91 - $6.95

Previous Close

$6.94

52 week low / high

$4.68 - $6.98

Percent off 52 week high

-0.57%

SCGLY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCGLY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SCGLY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SCGLY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCGLY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-23

$0.493643

2018-05-25

$0.513726

2017-05-25

$0.494429

2016-05-20

$0.445707

2015-05-20

$0.261493

2014-05-21

$0.271912

2013-05-23

$0.117

2011-05-25

$0.50547

2010-05-26

$0.061325

2009-05-29

$0.33312

2008-06-03

$0.28077

2007-05-16

$1.39797

2006-06-01

$0.98033

2005-05-25

$0.6906

2004-05-13

$0.506

2003-04-21

$0.3916

2002-04-23

$0.3186

2001-05-09

$0.3116

SCGLY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SCGLY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCGLY

Stock not rated.

SCGLY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.46%

-3.91%

3years

SCGLY

News
SCGLY

Research
SCGLY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCGLY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SCGLY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4936

Unknown

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5137

Unknown

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-06-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4944

Unknown

2017-05-25

2017-05-30

2017-06-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4457

Unknown

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2615

Unknown

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2719

Unknown

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1170

Unknown

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5055

Unknown

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0613

Unknown

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3331

Unknown

2009-05-29

2009-06-02

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2808

Unknown

2008-06-03

2008-06-05

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3980

Unknown

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9803

Unknown

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6906

Unknown

2005-05-25

2005-05-27

2005-06-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5060

Unknown

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3916

Unknown

2003-04-21

2003-04-23

2003-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3186

Unknown

2002-04-23

2002-04-25

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3116

Unknown

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-06-04

Income

Regular

Annual

SCGLY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X