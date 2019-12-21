Best Dividend Stocks
Southern California Edison Co. 4.24% pfd

Stock

SCE-PR-C

Price as of:

$22.0 -0.55 -2.44%

Industry

Other

Southern California Edison Co. 4.24% pfd (SCE-PR-C)

SCE-PR-C

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.06

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SCE-PR-C

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,100

Open Price

$23.7

Day's Range

$21.22 - $23.7

Previous Close

$22.55

52 week low / high

$16.55 - $23.7

Percent off 52 week high

-7.17%

SCE-PR-C

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2650

Dividend Shot Clock®

FEB 04

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2650

2019-12-12

2020-02-04

2020-02-05

2020-02-29

Regular

SCE-PR-C

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCE-PR-C’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-04

$0.265

2019-11-04

$0.265

2019-08-02

$0.265

2019-05-02

$0.265

2019-02-04

$0.265

2018-11-02

$0.265

2018-08-02

$0.265

2018-05-03

$0.265

2018-02-02

$0.265

2017-11-02

$0.265

2017-08-02

$0.265

2017-05-03

$0.265

2017-02-01

$0.265

2016-11-02

$0.265

2016-08-03

$0.265

2016-05-03

$0.265

2016-02-03

$0.265

2015-11-03

$0.265

2015-08-03

$0.265

2015-05-01

$0.265

2015-02-03

$0.265

2014-11-03

$0.265

2014-08-01

$0.265

2014-05-01

$0.265

2014-02-03

$0.265

2013-11-01

$0.265

2013-08-01

$0.265

2013-05-01

$0.265

2013-02-01

$0.265

2012-11-01

$0.265

2012-08-01

$0.265

2012-05-02

$0.265

2012-02-01

$0.265

2011-11-02

$0.265

2011-08-03

$0.265

2011-05-03

$0.265

2011-02-02

$0.265

2010-11-03

$0.265

2010-08-03

$0.265

2010-05-03

$0.265

2010-02-03

$0.265

2009-11-03

$0.265

2009-08-03

$0.265

2009-05-01

$0.265

2009-02-03

$0.265

2008-11-03

$0.265

2008-08-01

$0.265

2008-05-01

$0.265

2008-02-01

$0.265

2007-11-01

$0.265

2007-08-01

$0.265

2007-05-02

$0.265

2007-02-01

$0.265

2006-11-01

$0.265

2006-08-02

$0.265

2006-05-03

$0.265

2006-02-01

$0.265

2005-11-02

$0.265

2005-08-03

$0.265

2005-05-03

$0.265

2005-02-02

$0.265

2004-11-03

$0.265

2004-08-03

$0.265

2004-05-03

$0.265

2004-02-03

$0.265

2003-11-03

$0.265

2003-08-01

$0.265

2003-05-01

$0.265

2003-02-03

$0.265

2002-11-01

$0.265

2002-08-01

$0.265

2002-05-01

$0.265

2000-11-01

$0.265

2000-08-02

$0.265

2000-05-03

$0.265

2000-02-02

$0.265

1999-11-03

$0.265

1999-08-03

$0.265

1999-05-03

$0.265

1999-02-03

$0.265

1998-11-03

$0.265

1998-08-03

$0.265

1998-05-01

$0.265

1998-02-03

$0.265

1997-11-03

$0.265

1997-08-01

$0.265

1997-05-01

$0.265

1997-02-03

$0.265

1996-11-01

$0.265

1996-08-01

$0.265

1996-05-01

$0.265

1996-02-01

$0.265

1995-11-01

$0.265

1995-08-02

$0.265

1995-04-27

$0.265

SCE-PR-C's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SCE-PR-C

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCE-PR-C

Stock not rated.

SCE-PR-C

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

SCE-PR-C

SCE-PR-C

SCE-PR-C

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCE-PR-C

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

SCE-PR-C

SCE-PR-C

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

