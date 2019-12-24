Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services

Stock

SCC

Price as of:

$13.22 +0.05 +0.38%

Industry

Other

SCC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.04%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.41

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SCC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.22

Quote Time

Today's Volume

0

Open Price

$13.22

Day's Range

$13.22 - $13.22

Previous Close

$13.17

52 week low / high

$13.17 - $25.29

Percent off 52 week high

-47.73%

SCC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SCC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.101575

2019-06-25

$0.128758

2019-03-20

$0.075619

2018-12-26

$0.071795

2018-09-26

$0.059252

2018-06-20

$0.035056

2018-03-21

$0.022246

2008-12-23

$8681.87648

2008-12-23

$2.209536

2008-09-24

$64.50176

2008-06-24

$36.9536

2008-03-25

$91.05408

2007-12-20

$152.768

2007-12-20

$610.53184

2007-09-25

$226.07616

2007-06-26

$312.35584

SCC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SCC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCC

Stock not rated.

SCC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

115.72%

0years

SCC

SCC

SCC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2009

2008

2007

SCC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1016

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1288

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0718

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0593

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2095

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$8,681.8765

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$64.5018

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$36.9536

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$91.0541

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$610.5318

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$152.7680

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$226.0762

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$312.3558

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SCC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

