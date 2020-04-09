Best Dividend Stocks
Schneider Electric SE - ADR

Stock

SBGSY

Price as of:

$17.72 -0.11 -0.62%

Industry

Other

SBGSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.95%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.53

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

54.23%

EPS $0.97

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SBGSY DARS™ Rating

SBGSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

354,300

Open Price

$17.95

Day's Range

$17.31 - $18.23

Previous Close

$17.83

52 week low / high

$13.49 - $22.59

Percent off 52 week high

-21.56%

SBGSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SBGSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SBGSY

Compare SBGSY to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

SBGSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SBGSY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-02

$0.526319

2018-04-30

$0.430944

2018-04-30

$0.045447

2017-05-03

$0.393528

2016-05-04

$0.40528

2015-04-30

$0.303636

2015-04-30

$0.125027

2014-05-14

$0.105785

2014-05-14

$0.397293

2013-04-29

$0.48936

2012-05-17

$0.432374

2011-04-26

$0.465926

2010-04-29

$0.249915

2009-04-29

$0.486967

SBGSY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SBGSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SBGSY

Stock not rated.

SBGSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.18%

0.00%

2years

SBGSY

SBGSY

SBGSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SBGSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

SBGSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5263

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0454

Unknown

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4309

Unknown

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-18

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.3935

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4053

Unknown

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1250

Unknown

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3036

Unknown

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.3973

Unknown

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1058

Unknown

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-03

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.4894

Unknown

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4324

Unknown

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4659

Unknown

2011-04-26

2011-04-28

2011-05-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2499

Unknown

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-06-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4870

Unknown

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-06-19

Income

Regular

Annual

SBGSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

