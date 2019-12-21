Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Rydex S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value

Stock

RZV

Price as of:

$69.27 -0.12 -0.17%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Rydex S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value (RZV)

RZV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.96%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.67

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RZV DARS™ Rating

RZV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$69.27

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,700

Open Price

$69.96

Day's Range

$69.1 - $69.96

Previous Close

$69.39

52 week low / high

$54.39 - $71.99

Percent off 52 week high

-3.78%

RZV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RZV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RZV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RZV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RZV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.16706

2019-06-24

$0.18628

2019-03-18

$0.19973

2018-12-24

$0.22695

2018-09-24

$0.36153

2018-06-15

$0.28103

2018-03-16

$0.3015

2017-12-15

$0.1331

2017-09-15

$0.2178

2017-06-16

$0.1966

2017-03-17

$0.1992

2016-12-16

$0.025023

2016-09-16

$0.111389

2016-06-17

$0.095015

2016-03-18

$0.101971

2015-12-18

$0.09296

2015-09-18

$0.120829

2015-06-19

$0.123999

2015-03-20

$0.340719

2014-12-19

$0.109536

2014-09-19

$0.099367

2014-06-20

$0.101099

2014-03-21

$0.124826

2013-12-20

$0.083498

2013-09-20

$0.067975

2013-06-21

$0.222764

2013-03-15

$0.024363

2012-12-21

$0.31191

2012-09-21

$0.051502

2012-06-15

$0.094575

2012-03-16

$0.12029

2011-09-16

$0.049668

2011-06-17

$0.042604

2011-03-18

$0.083632

2010-12-17

$0.024918

2010-09-17

$0.047187

2010-06-18

$0.081625

2010-03-19

$0.023567

2009-12-18

$0.062516

2009-09-18

$0.031733

2009-06-19

$0.059908

2009-03-20

$0.122763

2008-12-19

$0.107347

2008-09-19

$0.203973

2008-06-20

$0.192915

2008-03-20

$0.171345

2007-12-21

$0.130258

2007-09-21

$0.231664

2007-06-15

$0.145416

2007-03-16

$0.145896

2006-12-27

$0.116228

2006-09-15

$0.314998

RZV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RZV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RZV

Stock not rated.

RZV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

26.08%

-42.93%

2years

RZV

News
RZV

Research
RZV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RZV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RZV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1671

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1863

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1997

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2270

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3615

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2810

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.3015

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1331

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2178

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1966

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1992

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1114

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0930

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3407

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1095

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0994

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1011

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1248

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0835

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0680

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2228

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3119

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0515

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0946

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1203

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0497

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0836

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0472

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0816

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0236

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0317

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0599

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1228

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1073

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2040

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1929

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1713

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1303

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2317

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1454

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1459

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1162

2006-12-26

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RZV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X