Rydex S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth

Stock

RZG

Price as of:

$68.54 +0.16 +0.23%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Rydex S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth (RZG)

RZG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.99

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RZG DARS™ Rating

RZG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,328

Open Price

$67.92

Day's Range

$67.01 - $71.48

Previous Close

$68.49

52 week low / high

$62.03 - $122.12

Percent off 52 week high

-43.78%

RZG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RZG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RZG

Compare RZG to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.26% 39.29% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.4 5.22% 41.89% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.2 4.91% 54.00% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.23% 40.62% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 4.15% 47.79% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
RZG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RZG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$0.24667

2019-09-23

$0.22499

2019-06-24

$0.13984

2019-03-18

$0.21065

2018-12-24

$0.13902

2018-09-24

$0.09426

2018-06-15

$0.03292

2018-03-16

$0.2077

2017-12-15

$0.1702

2017-09-15

$0.1015

2017-06-16

$0.1062

2017-03-17

$0.1309

2016-12-16

$0.085973

2016-09-16

$0.130538

2016-06-17

$0.015014

2016-03-18

$0.398072

2015-12-18

$0.170785

2015-09-18

$0.109568

2015-06-19

$0.137586

2015-03-20

$0.149845

2014-12-19

$0.076747

2014-09-19

$0.051319

2014-06-20

$0.0639

2014-03-21

$0.095046

2013-12-20

$0.101076

2013-09-20

$0.044521

2013-06-21

$0.071347

2013-03-15

$0.051552

2012-12-21

$0.400459

2012-09-21

$0.022773

2012-06-15

$0.029717

2012-03-16

$0.130333

2010-12-17

$0.093991

2010-09-17

$0.013388

2010-03-19

$0.040422

2009-06-19

$0.013963

2008-12-19

$0.072159

2008-09-19

$0.013239

2008-06-20

$0.015067

2008-03-20

$0.156855

2007-06-15

$0.019167

RZG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RZG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RZG

Stock not rated.

RZG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.70%

20.01%

1years

RZG

News
RZG

Research
RZG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RZG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

RZG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2467

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1398

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2107

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1390

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0943

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0329

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2077

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1702

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1015

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1062

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1309

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0860

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1305

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3981

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1708

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1096

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1376

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1498

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0513

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0639

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1011

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0445

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0516

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4005

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0228

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0297

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1303

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0940

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0134

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0404

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0140

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0722

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0132

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0151

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1569

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0192

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RZG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

