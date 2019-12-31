Best Dividend Stocks
Rydex S&P Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Stock

RYH

Price as of:

$221.47 +0.98 +0.44%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Rydex S&P Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

RYH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.63%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.39

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


RYH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$221.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,300

Open Price

$220.49

Day's Range

$220.17 - $221.58

Previous Close

$220.49

52 week low / high

$171.76 - $222.83

Percent off 52 week high

-0.61%

RYH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RYH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RYH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RYH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.34689

2019-06-24

$0.26841

2019-03-18

$0.25673

2018-12-24

$0.32749

2018-09-24

$0.26893

2018-06-15

$0.18826

2018-03-16

$0.1514

2017-12-15

$0.2811

2017-09-15

$0.2536

2017-06-16

$0.1606

2017-03-17

$0.157

2016-12-16

$0.174967

2016-09-16

$0.198297

2016-06-17

$0.092332

2016-03-18

$0.233858

2015-12-18

$0.213802

2015-09-18

$0.214033

2015-06-19

$0.171775

2015-03-20

$0.147393

2014-12-19

$0.145793

2014-09-19

$0.138002

2014-06-20

$0.173778

2014-03-21

$0.151853

2013-12-20

$0.148087

2013-09-20

$0.111036

2013-06-21

$0.1213

2013-03-15

$0.082787

2012-12-21

$0.20775

2012-09-21

$0.114489

2012-06-15

$0.828401

2012-03-16

$0.10471

2011-12-16

$0.117

2011-09-16

$0.094816

2011-06-17

$0.080282

2011-03-18

$0.051649

2010-12-17

$0.07109

2010-09-17

$0.066755

2010-06-18

$0.057158

2010-03-19

$0.014087

2009-12-18

$0.085915

2009-09-18

$0.034283

2009-06-19

$0.04063

2009-03-20

$0.051154

2008-12-19

$0.061654

2008-09-19

$0.034373

2008-06-20

$0.28344

2008-03-20

$0.035063

2007-12-21

$0.031921

2007-09-21

$0.025133

2007-06-15

$0.027088

2007-03-16

$0.02545

2006-12-27

$0.028455

RYH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RYH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RYH

Stock not rated.

RYH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.65%

48.23%

2years

RYH

News
RYH

Research
RYH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RYH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

RYH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3469

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2684

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2567

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2689

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1883

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1514

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2811

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2536

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1606

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1570

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1983

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0923

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2339

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2138

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2140

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1718

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1474

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1458

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1380

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1738

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1519

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1481

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1110

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1213

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0828

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2078

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1145

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8284

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1047

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1170

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0948

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0803

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0516

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0668

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0572

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0859

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0343

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0512

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0617

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2834

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0319

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0271

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0255

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0285

2006-12-26

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RYH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

