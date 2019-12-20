Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR

Stock

RYCEY

Price as of:

$9.0 +0.01 +0.11%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - ADR (RYCEY)

RYCEY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.75%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.16

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

75.98%

EPS $0.21

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RYCEY DARS™ Rating

RYCEY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

397,400

Open Price

$9.04

Day's Range

$9.0 - $9.06

Previous Close

$8.99

52 week low / high

$8.83 - $13.11

Percent off 52 week high

-31.35%

RYCEY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RYCEY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RYCEY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RYCEY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RYCEY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-04-25

$0.078686

2018-10-25

$0.04864

2018-04-26

$0.084046

2017-10-26

$0.05233

2017-04-26

$0.081767

2003-10-15

$0.057

2003-04-23

$0.0824

2002-10-16

$0.0511

2002-04-24

$0.07644

2001-10-17

$0.04564

2001-04-25

$0.07052

2000-10-18

$0.04484

RYCEY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RYCEY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RYCEY

Stock not rated.

RYCEY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

18.60%

0years

RYCEY

News
RYCEY

Research
RYCEY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RYCEY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2003

2002

2001

2000

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RYCEY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0787

Unknown

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0486

Unknown

2018-10-25

2018-10-26

2019-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0840

Unknown

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0523

Unknown

2017-10-26

2017-10-27

2018-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0818

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0570

Unknown

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2004-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0824

Unknown

2003-04-23

2003-04-25

2003-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0511

Unknown

2002-10-16

2002-10-18

2003-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0764

Unknown

2002-04-24

2002-04-26

2002-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0456

Unknown

2001-10-17

2001-10-19

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0705

Unknown

2001-04-25

2001-04-27

2001-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0448

Unknown

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2001-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

RYCEY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X