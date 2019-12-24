Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares Ultra Health Care

Stock

RXL

Price as of:

$128.98 +0.66 +0.51%

Industry

Other

RXL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

RXL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$128.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,900

Open Price

$128.32

Day's Range

$128.21 - $129.36

Previous Close

$128.32

52 week low / high

$80.3 - $129.36

Percent off 52 week high

-0.29%

RXL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RXL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RXL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RXL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-25

$0.098552

2019-03-20

$0.106353

2018-12-26

$0.125412

2018-09-26

$0.053172

2018-06-20

$0.050245

2018-03-21

$0.066212

2017-12-26

$0.100056

2016-09-21

$0.006993

2016-06-22

$0.019784

2016-03-23

$0.046471

2015-12-22

$0.537191

2015-09-23

$0.015641

2015-06-24

$0.027568

2015-03-25

$0.017631

2014-12-22

$0.0112285

2014-09-24

$0.0147935

2014-06-25

$0.017743

2014-03-26

$0.0178505

2013-12-24

$0.002386

2013-09-25

$0.01020975

2013-06-26

$0.02087275

2013-03-20

$0.0046044375

2012-12-26

$0.009247875

2012-09-25

$0.0072488125

2012-06-20

$0.005650375

2012-03-21

$0.0094225625

2011-12-23

$0.0050293125

2011-09-21

$0.0073918125

2011-06-22

$0.00494325

2011-03-23

$0.0058785625

2010-12-23

$0.00659325

2010-09-21

$0.0089420625

2010-06-22

$0.005869125

2010-03-24

$0.0043041875

2009-12-23

$0.026534125

2009-09-24

$0.0063078125

2009-06-24

$0.0057598125

2009-03-24

$0.006670625

2008-12-23

$0.0058026875

2008-09-24

$0.00670375

2008-06-24

$0.008021875

2008-03-25

$0.009273125

2007-12-20

$0.08288

2007-12-20

$0.011075

2007-09-25

$0.01066625

2007-06-26

$0.034360625

RXL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RXL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RXL

Stock not rated.

RXL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

2years

RXL

News
RXL

Research
RXL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RXL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

RXL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0986

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1064

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1254

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0532

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0502

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0662

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1001

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0070

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0465

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5372

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0156

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0276

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0176

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0112

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0177

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0179

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0024

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

2013-09-24

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0209

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0046

2013-03-19

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0072

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0057

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

2011-09-20

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0049

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2011-03-22

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0066

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

2010-09-20

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0043

2010-03-23

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0265

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0080

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0093

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0829

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0107

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0344

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RXL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

X