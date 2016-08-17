Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate

Stock

RWX

Price as of:

$40.63 +0.04 +0.1%

Industry

Other

RWX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.68%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RWX DARS™ Rating

RWX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

581,600

Open Price

$40.6

Day's Range

$40.55 - $40.68

Previous Close

$40.59

52 week low / high

$34.74 - $41.33

Percent off 52 week high

-1.69%

RWX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RWX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RWX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RWX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.370701

2019-06-24

$0.438979

2019-03-18

$0.174859

2018-12-24

$0.906147

2018-09-24

$0.399613

2018-06-15

$0.359201

2018-03-16

$0.201286

2017-12-15

$0.211345

2017-09-15

$0.336481

2017-06-16

$0.376722

2017-03-17

$0.198438

2016-12-16

$2.285964

2016-09-16

$0.35921

2016-06-17

$0.346492

2016-03-18

$0.161282

2015-12-18

$0.240474

2015-09-18

$0.272019

2015-06-19

$0.477216

2015-03-20

$0.161554

2014-12-19

$0.332812

2014-09-19

$0.295011

2014-06-20

$0.537648

2014-03-21

$0.258442

2013-12-20

$0.859578

2013-09-20

$0.279631

2013-06-21

$0.557038

2013-03-15

$0.172405

2012-12-21

$1.604305

2012-09-21

$0.354363

2012-06-15

$0.527267

2012-03-16

$0.236044

2011-12-16

$0.436372

2011-09-16

$0.312722

2011-06-17

$0.414659

2011-03-18

$0.1871

2010-12-17

$2.615259

2010-09-17

$0.323112

2010-06-18

$0.288603

2010-03-19

$0.157176

2009-12-18

$0.538459

2009-09-18

$0.390023

2009-06-19

$0.330133353

2009-03-20

$0.419326

2008-12-19

$0.197754

2008-09-19

$0.461283

2008-06-20

$0.588274

2008-03-20

$0.284321

2007-12-21

$0.464378

2007-09-21

$0.564784

RWX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RWX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RWX

Stock not rated.

RWX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-22.23%

-20.55%

1years

RWX

RWX

RWX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RWX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

RWX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3707

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4390

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1749

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9061

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3996

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3592

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2013

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2113

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3365

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3767

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1984

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.2860

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3592

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3465

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2405

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2720

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4772

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1616

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3328

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5376

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2584

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8596

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2796

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5570

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1724

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6043

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3544

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5273

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2360

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4364

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3127

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4147

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1871

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6153

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3231

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2886

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1572

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5385

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3301

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4193

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4613

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5883

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2843

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4644

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5648

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RWX

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X