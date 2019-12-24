Best Dividend Stocks
RevenueShares Financials Sector Fund

Stock

RWW

Price as of:

$73.84 -0.64 -0.86%

Industry

Other

RWW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.69%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.27

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get RWW DARS™ Rating

RWW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$73.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

400

Open Price

$73.85

Day's Range

$73.84 - $73.85

Previous Close

$74.48

52 week low / high

$53.51 - $74.77

Percent off 52 week high

-1.24%

RWW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RWW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RWW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RWW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.31645

2019-06-24

$0.28932

2019-03-19

$0.31481

2018-12-26

$0.30711

2018-09-25

$0.26457

2018-06-19

$0.24768

2018-03-16

$0.17941

2017-12-28

$0.19537

2017-10-03

$0.19073

2017-07-05

$0.16604

2017-04-04

$0.17903

2016-12-28

$0.1551

2016-10-04

$0.20172

2016-07-05

$0.15046

2016-04-04

$0.2238

2015-12-29

$0.16581

2015-10-05

$0.15012

2015-07-06

$0.15058

2015-04-02

$0.15492

2014-12-29

$0.12411

2014-10-03

$0.12754

2014-07-03

$0.09022

2014-04-02

$0.16131

2013-12-27

$0.09131

2013-10-03

$0.1234

2013-07-03

$0.05006

2013-04-03

$0.08021

2012-12-27

$0.15824

2012-10-03

$0.07763

2012-07-06

$0.04029

2012-04-04

$0.06368

2011-12-28

$0.10731

2011-10-04

$0.05301

2011-07-05

$0.06605

2011-04-04

$0.03881

2010-12-29

$0.08769

2010-12-29

$0.29808

2010-10-04

$0.02271

2010-07-02

$0.01795

2010-04-05

$0.03343

2009-12-29

$0.07338

2009-10-02

$0.02777

2009-07-02

$0.03394

2009-04-02

$0.06008

2008-12-29

$0.08442

RWW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RWW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RWW

Stock not rated.

RWW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.08%

26.74%

7years

RWW

RWW

RWW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RWW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

RWW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3165

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2893

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3148

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3071

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2646

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2477

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1794

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1954

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1907

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2017-07-03

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1790

2017-04-03

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1551

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2017

2016-10-03

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1505

2016-07-01

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2238

2016-04-01

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1658

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1501

2015-10-02

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1506

2015-07-02

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1549

2015-04-01

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1241

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2014-10-02

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0902

2014-07-02

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1613

2014-04-01

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1234

2013-10-02

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0501

2013-07-02

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0802

2013-04-02

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1582

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0776

2012-10-02

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0403

2012-07-05

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0637

2012-04-03

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

2012-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1073

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0530

2011-10-03

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0661

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0388

2011-04-01

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2981

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0877

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0227

2010-10-01

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0180

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0334

2010-04-01

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0734

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0278

2009-10-01

2009-10-02

2009-10-06

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0339

2009-07-01

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

2009-04-01

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RWW

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

