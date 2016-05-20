Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF

Stock

RWR

Price as of:

$101.68 +0.39 +0.39%

Industry

Other

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

RWR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.50%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$3.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

RWR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$101.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

163,300

Open Price

$101.42

Day's Range

$101.42 - $102.08

Previous Close

$101.29

52 week low / high

$82.22 - $106.99

Percent off 52 week high

-4.96%

RWR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RWR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

RWR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RWR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.873333

2019-06-24

$0.866771

2019-03-18

$0.544273

2018-12-24

$1.076675

2018-09-24

$1.162793

2018-06-15

$0.844419

2018-03-16

$0.521685

2017-12-15

$0.690117

2017-09-15

$0.761525

2017-06-16

$0.799307

2017-03-17

$0.608087

2016-12-16

$1.528128

2016-09-16

$0.768465

2016-06-17

$0.777239

2016-03-18

$1.026064

2015-12-18

$0.953787

2015-09-18

$0.764526

2015-06-19

$0.701705

2015-03-20

$0.485194

2014-12-19

$0.957749

2014-09-19

$0.669955

2014-06-20

$0.663598

2014-03-21

$0.486495

2013-12-20

$0.751117

2013-09-20

$0.61879

2013-06-21

$0.635688

2013-03-15

$0.411662

2012-12-21

$0.642788

2012-09-21

$0.599203

2012-06-15

$0.550388

2012-03-16

$0.435948

2011-12-16

$0.610727

2011-09-16

$0.502672

2011-06-17

$0.516388

2011-03-18

$0.402027

2010-12-17

$0.527306

2010-09-17

$0.480626

2010-06-18

$0.471945

2010-03-19

$0.312916

2009-12-18

$0.482836

2009-09-18

$0.45251204

2009-06-19

$0.545875823

2009-03-20

$0.495342646

2008-12-19

$0.372412

2008-09-19

$0.852631

2008-06-20

$0.86736

2008-03-20

$0.783361

2007-12-21

$0.735736

2007-09-21

$0.877904

RWR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RWR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RWR

Stock not rated.

RWR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.20%

-3.11%

1years

RWR

News
RWR

Research
RWR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RWR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

RWR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8733

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8668

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5443

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0767

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1628

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8444

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5217

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6901

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7615

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7993

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6081

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5281

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7685

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7772

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0261

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9538

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7645

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7017

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4852

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9577

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6636

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4865

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7511

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6188

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6357

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4117

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6428

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5992

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5504

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4359

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6107

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5027

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5164

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4020

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5273

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4806

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4719

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3129

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4828

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5459

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4953

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3724

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8526

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8674

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7834

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7357

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8779

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RWR

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X