Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ProShares Short Russell2000

Stock

RWM

Price as of:

$36.98 -0.05 -0.14%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

RWM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.57%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.59

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RWM DARS™ Rating

RWM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

252,000

Open Price

$36.94

Day's Range

$36.88 - $37.02

Previous Close

$37.03

52 week low / high

$36.88 - $49.93

Percent off 52 week high

-25.94%

RWM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RWM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RWM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RWM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RWM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.146335

2019-06-25

$0.181848

2019-03-20

$0.106589

2018-12-26

$0.128457

2018-09-26

$0.140088

2018-06-20

$0.095219

2018-03-21

$0.041654

2017-12-26

$0.027522

2008-12-23

$4.24672

2008-12-23

$383.19728

2008-12-23

$5.718

2008-09-24

$2.26064

2008-06-24

$1.8552

2008-03-25

$2.78048

2007-12-20

$5.27728

2007-09-25

$10.6696

2007-06-26

$10.35392

RWM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RWM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RWM

Stock not rated.

RWM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

44.38%

1years

RWM

News
RWM

Research
RWM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RWM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RWM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1463

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1818

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1066

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1285

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1401

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0952

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0417

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.7180

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$383.1973

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$4.2467

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$2.2606

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8552

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.7805

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.2773

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$10.6696

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$10.3539

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RWM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X