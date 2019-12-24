Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

RevenueShares Small Cap Fund

Stock

RWJ

Price as of:

$68.05 -0.24 -0.35%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

RevenueShares Small Cap Fund (RWJ)

RWJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.90

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RWJ DARS™ Rating

RWJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

17,000

Open Price

$67.82

Day's Range

$67.68 - $68.06

Previous Close

$68.29

52 week low / high

$53.85 - $70.52

Percent off 52 week high

-3.50%

RWJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RWJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RWJ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RWJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RWJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.22469

2019-06-24

$0.14893

2019-03-19

$0.10923

2018-12-26

$0.28598

2018-09-25

$0.25202

2018-06-19

$0.16355

2018-03-16

$0.12373

2017-12-28

$0.17922

2017-10-03

$0.15924

2017-07-05

$0.12521

2017-04-04

$0.17221

2016-12-28

$0.11298

2016-10-04

$0.10149

2016-07-05

$0.04792

2016-04-04

$0.14367

2015-12-29

$0.09726

2015-10-05

$0.09367

2015-07-06

$0.04799

2015-04-02

$0.14507

2014-12-29

$0.10427

2014-12-29

$0.09688

2014-10-03

$0.08377

2014-07-03

$0.04259

2013-12-27

$0.12138

2013-12-27

$0.17318

2013-10-03

$0.24548

2013-07-03

$0.10411

2013-04-03

$0.04008

2012-12-27

$0.18947

2012-12-27

$0.13058

2012-12-27

$0.01107

2012-10-03

$0.04426

2012-07-06

$0.07733

2012-04-04

$0.04898

2011-12-28

$0.04694

2011-10-04

$0.03235

2011-07-05

$0.02197

2011-04-04

$0.01615

2010-12-29

$0.07988

2010-10-04

$0.02145

2010-07-02

$0.02015

2010-04-05

$0.00568

2009-12-29

$0.02687

2009-10-02

$0.00637

2009-07-02

$0.0139

2009-04-02

$0.01483

2008-12-29

$0.05532

2008-10-02

$0.06075

2008-06-26

$0.13092

RWJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RWJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RWJ

Stock not rated.

RWJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

30.32%

8.90%

4years

RWJ

News
RWJ

Research
RWJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RWJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RWJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2247

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1489

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1092

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2860

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2520

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1636

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1237

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1792

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1592

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1252

2017-07-03

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1722

2017-04-03

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1130

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1015

2016-10-03

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0479

2016-07-01

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1437

2016-04-01

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0973

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0937

2015-10-02

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

2015-07-02

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1451

2015-04-01

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0969

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1043

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0838

2014-10-02

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

2014-07-02

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1732

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1214

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2455

2013-10-02

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

2013-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1041

2013-07-02

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0401

2013-04-02

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1306

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1895

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0443

2012-10-02

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0773

2012-07-05

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0490

2012-04-03

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

2012-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0324

2011-10-03

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2011-07-01

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0162

2011-04-01

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0799

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0215

2010-10-01

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0202

2010-07-01

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0057

2010-04-01

2010-04-05

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0064

2009-10-01

2009-10-02

2009-10-06

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

2009-07-01

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0148

2009-04-01

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0553

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0608

2008-10-02

2008-10-02

2008-10-06

2008-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1309

2008-06-26

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RWJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X