Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Rentokil Initial - ADR

Stock

RTOKY

Price as of:

$29.85 +0.36 +1.22%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Rentokil Initial - ADR (RTOKY)

RTOKY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.56%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.16

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

17.98%

EPS $0.91

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RTOKY DARS™ Rating

RTOKY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

41,100

Open Price

$29.88

Day's Range

$29.74 - $30.45

Previous Close

$29.49

52 week low / high

$20.26 - $30.45

Percent off 52 week high

-1.97%

RTOKY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RTOKY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RTOKY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RTOKY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RTOKY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-09

$0.081808

2019-04-11

$0.18224

2018-08-10

$0.075306

2018-04-12

$0.164799

2017-08-09

$0.066532

2017-04-05

$0.135434

2016-08-16

$0.05729

2016-04-06

$0.130794

2015-08-12

$0.058703

2015-04-16

$0.123964

2014-08-13

$0.054912

2014-04-09

$0.119521

2013-08-22

$0.049063

2013-04-18

$0.095394

2012-09-12

$0.047941

2012-04-05

$0.092741

2008-09-10

$0.04917

2008-04-16

$0.49883

2007-09-12

$0.19752

2007-04-11

$0.49749

2006-09-27

$0.18101

2006-05-03

$0.46982

2005-09-28

$0.16957

2005-05-04

$0.4128

2004-09-29

$0.1565

2004-05-05

$0.3794

2003-10-01

$0.13

2003-05-07

$0.3076

2002-09-04

$0.1085

2002-05-01

$0.2403

2001-10-12

$0.0961

2001-05-02

$0.2125

RTOKY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RTOKY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RTOKY

Stock not rated.

RTOKY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.54%

-31.86%

6years

RTOKY

News
RTOKY

Research
RTOKY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RTOKY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RTOKY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0818

Unknown

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1822

Unknown

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0753

Unknown

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1648

Unknown

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0665

Unknown

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1354

Unknown

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0573

Unknown

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1308

Unknown

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0587

Unknown

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1240

Unknown

2015-04-16

2015-04-20

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0549

Unknown

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1195

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0491

Unknown

2013-08-22

2013-08-26

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0954

Unknown

2013-04-18

2013-04-22

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0479

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-11-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0927

Unknown

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0492

Unknown

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4988

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1975

Unknown

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4975

Unknown

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1810

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-11-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4698

Unknown

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1696

Unknown

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4128

Unknown

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1565

Unknown

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3794

Unknown

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

Unknown

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3076

Unknown

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1085

Unknown

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2403

Unknown

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0961

Unknown

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2125

Unknown

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

RTOKY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X