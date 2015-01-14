Rose Rock Midstream L.P.
RRMS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
RRMS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
RRMS Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0
News & Research
News
This Week's Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
Abhishek Gupte
This Week's Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
Abhishek Gupte
This Week's Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
Abhishek Gupte
Week's Best & Worst High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 2nd Edition
Abhishek Gupte
Abhishek Gupte
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
This company acquires, owns, develops, and operates a diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets. It engages in the gathering, transportation, storage, and marketing of crude oil in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company's assets consist of 17 crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 5.0 million barrels in Cushing; a 640-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system with 670,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a crude oil gathering, storage, transportation, and marketing business in the Bakken Shale area in western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and a ten-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 120,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its customers include pipeline companies, crude oil traders, aggregators, local producers, refineries, and crude oil producers. Rose Rock Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. was founded in 2011 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
