Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

IndexIQ IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF

Stock

ROOF

Price as of:

$25.79 -0.13 -0.5%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

IndexIQ IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

ROOF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.53%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.41

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ROOF DARS™ Rating

ROOF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,800

Open Price

$26.1

Day's Range

$25.79 - $26.1

Previous Close

$25.92

52 week low / high

$21.39 - $26.67

Percent off 52 week high

-3.30%

ROOF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ROOF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ROOF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ROOF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ROOF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.35127

2019-06-24

$0.33311

2019-03-25

$0.29362

2018-12-27

$0.5998

2018-09-21

$0.34369

2018-06-21

$0.37023

2018-03-22

$0.17985

2017-12-28

$0.56899

2017-09-22

$0.30862

2017-06-21

$0.29327

2017-03-23

$0.29179

2016-12-28

$0.64437

2016-09-22

$0.29239

2016-06-22

$0.36452

2016-03-23

$0.2879

2015-12-29

$0.47476

2015-09-24

$0.3458

2015-06-24

$0.32763

2015-03-25

$0.23766

2014-12-29

$0.53007

2014-09-24

$0.25445

2014-06-24

$0.28789

2014-03-25

$0.38584

2013-12-27

$0.5815

2013-09-24

$0.58481

2013-06-24

$0.34284

2013-03-22

$0.27924

2012-12-27

$0.2032

2012-09-24

$0.28632

2012-06-25

$0.40771

2012-03-26

$0.08166

2011-12-28

$0.31506

2011-09-23

$0.13901

2011-06-23

$0.05631

ROOF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ROOF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ROOF

Stock not rated.

ROOF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.02%

-5.92%

1years

ROOF

News
ROOF

Research
ROOF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ROOF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ROOF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3513

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3331

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2936

2019-03-22

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5998

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3437

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3702

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1799

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5690

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3086

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-25

2017-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2933

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2918

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6444

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2924

2016-09-21

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3645

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2879

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4748

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3458

2015-09-23

2015-09-24

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3276

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2377

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5301

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2545

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2879

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3858

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5815

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5848

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3428

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2792

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2032

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2863

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4077

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0817

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3151

2011-12-27

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1390

2011-09-22

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ROOF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X