Retail Opportunity Investments Corp
Compare ROIC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
ROIC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ROIC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
ROIC Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
1.03%
9.44%
23.12%
0%
0%
0
Trade ROIC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ROIC's upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
How much you could have earned from trading ROIC's dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
Shopping Center REIT Dividends Come Under Pressure
Justin Kuepper
|
Let's take a look at how the crisis has impacted shopping center REIT...
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Suspends Dividend
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week's Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week's Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
This company engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
No listed competitors at this time
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
