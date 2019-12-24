Best Dividend Stocks
MSCI Global Gold Miners Fund

Stock

RING

Price as of:

$22.8 +0.64 +2.89%

Industry

Other

MSCI Global Gold Miners Fund (RING)

RING

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.49%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.11

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


RING

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

195,000

Open Price

$22.16

Day's Range

$22.16 - $22.8

Previous Close

$22.16

52 week low / high

$15.69 - $24.79

Percent off 52 week high

-8.03%

RING

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RING has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

RING

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RING’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.054065

2019-06-17

$0.144584

2018-12-18

$0.043074

2018-06-19

$0.070363

2017-12-19

$0.047854

2017-06-20

$0.031287

2016-12-21

$0.229133

RING's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RING

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RING

Stock not rated.

RING

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-22.15%

-4.68%

1years

RING

RING

RING

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RING

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

RING

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0541

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1446

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0431

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0704

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0479

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0313

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2291

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

RING

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

Tracks the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners Investable Market Index, which measures the equity performance of companies in both developed and emerging markets that derive the majority of their revenues from gold mining. Additionally, the index screens include companies that do not hedge their exposure to gold prices. The index excludes companies which primarily invest in but do not operate gold mines and companies that do not generate any revenues from gold production. The index utilizes the MSCI 25/50 methodology.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

