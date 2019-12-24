Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

ALPS ETF TRUST RIVERFRONT STRATEGIC INCOME

Stock

RIGS

Price as of:

$24.78 -0.02 -0.08%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

ALPS ETF TRUST RIVERFRONT STRATEGIC INCOME (RIGS)

RIGS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.49%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.87

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RIGS DARS™ Rating

RIGS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,000

Open Price

$24.7

Day's Range

$24.7 - $24.78

Previous Close

$24.8

52 week low / high

$23.84 - $25.75

Percent off 52 week high

-3.77%

RIGS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RIGS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RIGS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RIGS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RIGS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.0726

2019-11-14

$0.07142

2019-10-17

$0.07525

2019-09-19

$0.07873

2019-08-22

$0.07605

2019-07-18

$0.08819

2019-06-20

$0.08734

2019-05-23

$0.08231

2019-04-17

$0.07797

2019-03-21

$0.08687

2019-02-21

$0.0873

2019-01-17

$0.07932

2018-12-20

$0.11172

2018-11-15

$0.06075

2018-10-18

$0.11272

2018-09-20

$0.0867

2018-08-23

$0.09005

2018-07-19

$0.09183

2018-06-21

$0.0749

2018-05-17

$0.08515

2018-04-19

$0.08647

2018-03-22

$0.12602

2018-02-15

$0.07959

2018-01-18

$0.084

2017-12-21

$0.09908

2017-11-16

$0.08701

2017-10-19

$0.09583

2017-09-21

$0.09469

2017-08-23

$0.08824

2017-07-19

$0.08963

2017-06-21

$0.08908

2017-05-17

$0.10379

2017-04-19

$0.08672

2017-03-22

$0.10409

2017-02-15

$0.085549

2017-01-18

$0.0949

2016-12-21

$0.092692

2016-11-16

$0.08967

2016-10-19

$0.093246

2016-09-21

$0.098496

2016-08-24

$0.097688

2016-07-20

$0.10053

2016-06-22

$0.13199

2016-05-18

$0.082827

2016-04-20

$0.112579

2016-03-23

$0.086778

2016-02-17

$0.068895

2016-01-20

$0.067625

2015-12-23

$0.074604

2015-11-18

$0.071553

2015-10-21

$0.073924

2015-09-23

$0.067793

2015-08-19

$0.079389

2015-07-22

$0.074654

2015-06-24

$0.085286

2015-05-20

$0.064303

2015-04-22

$0.074381

2015-03-25

$0.082171

2015-02-18

$0.052236

2015-01-21

$0.071888

2014-12-24

$0.089976

2014-12-24

$0.0017

2014-11-19

$0.072529

2014-10-22

$0.066267

2014-09-24

$0.064513

2014-08-20

$0.061567

2014-07-23

$0.065751

2014-06-25

$0.064813

2014-05-21

$0.069848

2014-04-23

$0.085004

2014-03-26

$0.096082

2014-02-19

$0.05029

2014-01-22

$0.034146

2013-12-26

$0.086402

2013-11-20

$0.028716

RIGS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RIGS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RIGS

Stock not rated.

RIGS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.12%

-20.07%

0years

RIGS

News
RIGS

Research
RIGS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RIGS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RIGS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0726

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0714

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0787

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0882

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0793

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1117

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1127

2018-10-17

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0918

2018-07-18

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0852

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0865

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1260

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0991

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0947

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0882

2017-08-22

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0896

2017-07-18

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1038

2017-05-16

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2017-04-18

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1041

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0949

2017-01-17

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0927

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0897

2016-11-15

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0932

2016-10-18

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0977

2016-08-23

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2016-07-19

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0828

2016-05-17

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1126

2016-04-19

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0868

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0689

2016-02-16

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2016-01-19

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0746

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

2015-11-17

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

2015-10-20

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0794

2015-08-18

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2015-07-21

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0853

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0643

2015-05-19

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2015-04-21

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0822

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2015-02-17

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0719

2015-01-20

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0017

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2014-11-18

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2014-10-21

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

2014-08-19

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2014-07-22

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2014-05-20

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2014-04-22

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0961

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-02-18

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0341

2014-01-21

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0287

2013-11-19

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-27

Initial

Regular

Monthly

RIGS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X