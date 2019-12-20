Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Ricoh Company Ltd - ADR

Stock

RICOY

Price as of:

$10.41 -0.02 -0.19%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Ricoh Company Ltd - ADR (RICOY)

RICOY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.83

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RICOY DARS™ Rating

RICOY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

700

Open Price

$10.41

Day's Range

$10.41 - $10.41

Previous Close

$10.43

52 week low / high

$8.37 - $11.0

Percent off 52 week high

-5.36%

RICOY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RICOY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RICOY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RICOY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RICOY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$0.139905

2006-03-28

$0.1302175

2005-09-27

$0.110145

2005-03-28

$0.10015

2004-09-27

$0.1073

2004-03-26

$0.101975

2003-09-25

$0.077025

2003-03-26

$0.060625

2002-09-25

$0.0546

2002-03-26

$0.0568

2001-09-25

$0.04715

2001-03-27

$0.04675

RICOY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RICOY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RICOY

Stock not rated.

RICOY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.21%

52.00%

0years

RICOY

News
RICOY

Research
RICOY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RICOY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RICOY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1188

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1210

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0880

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0682

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0666

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1123

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1962

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

2016-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1671

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1421

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1379

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1787

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2020

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2003

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2094

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1896

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1331

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2652

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2547

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2444

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2307

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2362

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1953

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2362

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1984

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1802

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1518

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1399

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1302

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1101

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1002

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1073

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1020

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0770

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0606

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0546

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0568

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0472

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-27

2001-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0468

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

RICOY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X