Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Stock

RHS

Price as of:

$145.33 -1.62 -1.1%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

RHS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.23%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.21

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RHS DARS™ Rating

RHS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$145.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,700

Open Price

$146.75

Day's Range

$145.3 - $146.75

Previous Close

$146.95

52 week low / high

$111.19 - $147.26

Percent off 52 week high

-1.31%

RHS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RHS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RHS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RHS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RHS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.80202

2019-06-24

$0.73611

2019-03-18

$0.75372

2018-12-24

$0.92591

2018-09-24

$0.71684

2018-06-15

$0.69163

2018-03-16

$0.4977

2017-12-15

$0.7628

2017-09-15

$0.6365

2017-06-16

$0.6605

2017-03-17

$0.4844

2016-12-16

$0.495554

2016-09-16

$0.57795

2016-06-17

$0.504606

2016-03-18

$0.5204

2015-12-18

$0.514236

2015-09-18

$0.480824

2015-06-19

$0.481418

2015-03-20

$0.582838

2014-12-19

$0.381517

2014-09-19

$0.486313

2014-06-20

$0.595909

2014-03-21

$0.348992

2013-12-20

$0.365479

2013-09-20

$0.386666

2013-06-21

$0.381365

2013-03-15

$0.25797

2012-12-21

$0.686274

2012-09-21

$0.370298

2012-06-15

$0.311353

2012-03-16

$0.273908

2011-12-16

$0.422652

2011-09-16

$0.328561

2011-06-17

$0.266806

2011-03-18

$0.227723

2010-12-17

$0.390208

2010-09-17

$0.291071

2010-06-18

$0.251319

2010-03-19

$0.193447

2009-12-18

$0.35008

2009-09-18

$0.261406

2009-06-19

$0.267132

2009-03-20

$0.189986

2008-12-19

$0.284676

2008-09-19

$0.266267

2008-06-20

$0.236023

2008-03-20

$0.14374

2007-12-21

$0.227685

2007-09-21

$0.208362

2007-06-15

$0.445604

2007-03-16

$0.158083

2006-12-27

$0.148253

RHS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RHS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RHS

Stock not rated.

RHS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.20%

13.28%

5years

RHS

News
RHS

Research
RHS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RHS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RHS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8020

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7361

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7537

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9259

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7168

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6916

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4977

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7628

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6365

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6605

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4844

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4956

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5780

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5046

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5204

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5142

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4808

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4814

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5828

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3815

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4863

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5959

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3490

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3655

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3867

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3814

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2580

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6863

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3703

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3114

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2739

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4227

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3286

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2668

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2277

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3902

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2911

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2513

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1934

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3501

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2614

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2671

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2847

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2663

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2360

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1437

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2277

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2084

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4456

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1581

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1483

2006-12-26

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RHS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X