Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Stock

RGI

Price as of:

$101.96 -3.83 -3.62%

Industry

Other

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)

RGI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.96%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.03

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get RGI DARS™ Rating

RGI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$101.96

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,113

Open Price

$105.34

Day's Range

$101.96 - $105.34

Previous Close

$105.79

52 week low / high

$80.62 - $141.39

Percent off 52 week high

-27.89%

RGI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RGI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RGI

Compare RGI to Popular Screens

locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade RGI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

RGI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RGI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.50848

2019-12-23

$0.44408

2019-09-23

$0.52118

2019-06-24

$0.3774

2019-03-18

$0.46543

2018-12-24

$0.55647

2018-09-24

$0.33437

2018-06-15

$0.30828

2018-03-16

$0.3375

2017-12-15

$0.2895

2017-09-15

$0.4628

2017-06-16

$0.3267

2017-03-17

$0.268

2016-12-16

$0.309657

2016-09-16

$0.300302

2016-06-17

$0.229653

2016-03-18

$0.461865

2015-12-18

$0.362647

2015-09-18

$0.325156

2015-06-19

$0.279425

2015-03-20

$0.282119

2014-12-19

$0.430117

2014-09-19

$0.262722

2014-06-20

$0.254424

2014-03-21

$0.211023

2013-12-20

$0.234371

2013-09-20

$0.20517

2013-06-21

$0.168118

2013-03-15

$0.12711

2012-12-21

$0.46972

2012-09-21

$0.26139

2012-06-15

$0.270703

2012-03-16

$0.237244

2011-12-16

$0.256868

2011-09-16

$0.288444

2011-06-17

$0.234842

2011-03-18

$0.198874

2010-12-17

$0.194573

2010-09-17

$0.170033

2010-06-18

$0.149015

2010-03-19

$0.133662

2009-12-18

$0.154953

2009-09-18

$0.156631

2009-06-19

$0.172832

2009-03-20

$0.240773

2008-12-19

$0.18756

2008-09-19

$0.159202

2008-06-20

$0.232995

2008-03-20

$0.088424

2007-12-21

$0.172513

2007-12-21

$1.776287

2007-09-21

$0.128789

2007-06-15

$0.125635

2007-03-16

$0.134818

2006-12-27

$0.1568

RGI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RGI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RGI

Stock not rated.

RGI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.72%

12.49%

6years

RGI

RGI

RGI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RGI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

RGI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5085

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4441

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5212

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3774

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4654

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5565

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3344

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3083

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2895

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4628

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3267

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2680

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3097

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3003

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2297

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4619

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3626

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3252

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2794

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2821

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4301

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2627

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2544

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2110

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2344

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2052

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1681

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1271

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4697

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2614

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2707

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2372

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2569

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2884

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2348

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1989

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1946

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1337

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1566

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1728

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2408

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1876

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1592

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2330

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0884

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.7763

2007-12-26

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1288

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1256

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1348

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1568

2006-12-26

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RGI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

