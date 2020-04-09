Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF

Stock

RFUN

Price as of:

$24.45 +0.76 +3.21%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (RFUN)

RFUN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.99%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.18

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RFUN DARS™ Rating

RFUN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,200

Open Price

$24.38

Day's Range

$24.38 - $24.45

Previous Close

$23.69

52 week low / high

$21.15 - $25.69

Percent off 52 week high

-4.83%

RFUN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RFUN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RFUN

Compare RFUN to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade RFUN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RFUN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RFUN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-19

$0.09858

2020-02-20

$0.09826

2020-01-16

$0.09187

2019-12-18

$0.10041

2019-11-14

$0.10033

2019-10-17

$0.09443

2019-09-19

$0.09155

2019-08-22

$0.09533

2019-07-18

$0.10231

2019-06-20

$0.10009

2019-05-23

$0.10497

2019-04-17

$0.11894

2019-03-21

$0.10743

2019-02-21

$0.1053

2019-01-17

$0.10461

2018-12-20

$0.10875

2018-11-15

$0.10542

2018-10-18

$0.1113

2018-09-20

$0.10764

2018-08-23

$0.1099

2018-07-19

$0.10391

2018-06-21

$0.08873

2018-05-17

$0.09819

2018-04-19

$0.10507

2018-03-22

$0.0599

2018-02-15

$0.09164

2018-01-18

$0.08837

2017-12-21

$0.10522

2017-12-21

$0.06096

2017-12-21

$0.02585

2017-11-16

$0.10564

2017-10-19

$0.10804

2017-09-21

$0.09636

2017-08-23

$0.09519

2017-07-19

$0.0875

2017-06-21

$0.10586

2017-05-17

$0.08889

2017-04-19

$0.09853

2017-03-22

$0.10113

2017-02-15

$0.094747

2017-01-18

$0.098752

2016-12-21

$0.118502

2016-11-16

$0.109442

2016-10-19

$0.112597

2016-09-21

$0.107516

2016-08-24

$0.124636

2016-07-20

$0.176425

RFUN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RFUN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RFUN

Stock not rated.

RFUN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.41%

-3.49%

1years

RFUN

News
RFUN

Research
RFUN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RFUN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RFUN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0986

2020-03-18

2020-03-19

2020-03-20

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0983

2020-02-19

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0919

2020-01-15

2020-01-16

2020-01-17

2020-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1004

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1003

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0944

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0953

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1023

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1001

2019-06-19

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1189

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1074

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1053

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1046

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1088

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1054

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1113

2018-10-17

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1076

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1099

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1039

2018-07-18

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0982

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1051

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0884

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0259

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1052

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1056

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0952

2017-08-22

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2017-07-18

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1059

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0889

2017-05-16

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2017-04-18

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0947

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2017-01-17

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1185

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

2016-11-15

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1126

2016-10-18

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1246

2016-08-23

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1764

2016-07-19

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-27

Initial

Regular

Monthly

RFUN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X