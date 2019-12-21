Best Dividend Stocks
Credit Suisse AG Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT Exchange

Stock

REML

Price as of:

$25.15 +0.21 +0.84%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Credit Suisse AG Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT Exchange (REML)

REML

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.46%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.11

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get REML DARS™ Rating

REML

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

26,300

Open Price

$24.94

Day's Range

$24.94 - $25.23

Previous Close

$24.94

52 week low / high

$20.05 - $25.92

Percent off 52 week high

-2.97%

REML

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

REML has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade REML's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
REML

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast REML’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.0923

2019-11-13

$0.2437

2019-10-10

$0.7746

2019-09-12

$0.0877

2019-08-12

$0.1257

2019-07-11

$0.9227

2019-06-12

$0.0952

2019-05-10

$0.2362

2019-04-10

$0.9515

2019-03-12

$0.0902

2019-02-12

$0.0695

2019-01-11

$1.1538

2018-12-12

$0.1019

2018-11-13

$0.145

2018-10-11

$1.0765

2018-09-13

$0.1141

2018-08-10

$0.1587

2018-07-12

$1.1382

2018-06-12

$0.0862

2018-05-10

$0.119

2018-04-10

$1.0879

2018-03-12

$0.0653

2018-02-12

$0.0708

2018-01-11

$1.2696

2017-12-12

$0.0781

2017-11-10

$0.1469

2017-10-12

$1.2579

2017-09-13

$0.0811

2017-08-09

$0.1472

2017-07-12

$1.2235

2017-06-09

$0.0873

2017-05-09

$0.1382

2017-04-11

$1.2143

2017-03-09

$0.0685

2017-02-09

$0.077

2017-01-11

$1.2326

2016-12-09

$0.077

2016-11-09

$0.1485

2016-10-12

$1.1252

2016-09-12

$0.0752

2016-08-09

$0.0758

REML's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

REML

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for REML

Stock not rated.

REML

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.65%

-79.61%

0years

REML

REML

REML

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

REML

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

REML

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0923

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2437

2019-11-04

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7746

2019-10-02

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1257

2019-08-01

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.9227

2019-07-02

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0952

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2362

2019-05-02

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.9515

2019-04-01

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.1538

2019-01-02

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1019

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.0765

2018-10-01

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1141

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1587

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.1382

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.0879

2018-04-03

2018-04-10

2018-04-11

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2018-03-01

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

2018-02-01

2018-02-12

2018-02-13

2018-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.2696

2018-01-03

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0781

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1469

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.2579

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2017-09-05

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1472

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.2235

2017-07-05

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2017-06-01

2017-06-09

2017-06-13

2017-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1382

2017-05-01

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.2143

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.2326

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2016-12-01

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1485

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.1252

2016-10-05

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0752

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-19

Initial

Regular

Monthly

REML

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

