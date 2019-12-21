Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF

Stock

REET

Price as of:

$27.14 +0.12 +0.44%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

REET

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.81%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.62

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get REET DARS™ Rating

REET

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

278,800

Open Price

$27.11

Day's Range

$27.07 - $27.2

Previous Close

$27.02

52 week low / high

$22.73 - $28.9

Percent off 52 week high

-6.09%

REET

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

REET has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade REET's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
REET

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast REET’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.655543

2019-09-24

$0.258272

2019-06-17

$0.272629

2019-03-20

$0.264453

2018-12-18

$0.247302

2018-09-26

$0.519083

2018-06-19

$0.32001

2018-03-22

$0.255245

2017-12-28

$0.017609

2017-12-21

$0.01811

2017-12-21

$0.23552

2017-09-26

$0.221457

2017-06-20

$0.263438

2017-03-24

$0.246591

2016-12-22

$0.51244

2016-12-22

$0.033712

2016-09-26

$0.268041

2016-06-21

$0.263299

2016-03-23

$0.277268

2015-12-21

$0.219224

2015-09-25

$0.234244

2015-06-24

$0.243932

2015-03-25

$0.200877

2014-12-19

$0.255096

2014-09-24

$0.189571

REET's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
REET

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for REET

Stock not rated.

REET

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.62%

95.45%

1years

REET

News
REET

Research
REET

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

REET

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

REET

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6555

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2583

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2726

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2645

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2473

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5191

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2552

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0176

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2355

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0181

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2215

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2634

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2466

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0337

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.5124

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2680

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2633

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2773

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2192

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2342

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2439

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2009

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2551

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1896

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-10-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

REET

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X