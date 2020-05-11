Royal Dutch Shell plc
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Compare RDS-A to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
RDS-A Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
RDS-A Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
RDS-A Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
1.08%
|
13.25%
|
0%
|
1
Trade RDS-A using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading RDS-A’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading RDS-A’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
COVID-19 & Its Role in Energy Transition
Aaron Levitt
|
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy industry is undergoing a somewhat forceful...
News
Royal Dutch Shell, CenterPoint Energy and Enable Midstream Cut Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
Royal Dutch Shell's Dividend Cut After 75 Years Highlights Deep Trouble for Big Oil
Aaron Levitt
|
With Shell’s dividend cut, things have changed and other oil majors could be...
News
Visa, Exxon Mobil and Chevron Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-A) engages in the exploration, production, and trading of various energy resources worldwide. It operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Gas and Power, Oil Sands, Oil Products, and Chemicals. As of December 31, 2007, it had proved, developed, and undeveloped reserves of 6,686 million barrels of oil equivalent. Royal Dutch Shell plc is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. It is largely affected by fluctuating prices of crude oil and natural gas, as well as competitive forces. As well, because of treasury and trading risks, Royal Dutch Shell is affected by the global macroeconomic environment. Royal Dutch Shell plc has been paying dividends since 2005, and has consistently increased since 2012. It currently pays out $3.76 annually. Royal Dutch Shell pays out its dividend quarterly.
