Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

RevenueShares Ultra Dividend Fund

Stock

RDIV

Price as of:

$26.31 +0.9 +3.56%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

RevenueShares Ultra Dividend Fund (RDIV)

RDIV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.49%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.14

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RDIV DARS™ Rating

RDIV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

12,956

Open Price

$26.31

Day's Range

$26.31 - $26.31

Previous Close

$26.2

52 week low / high

$19.38 - $40.11

Percent off 52 week high

-34.68%

RDIV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RDIV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RDIV

Compare RDIV to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade RDIV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RDIV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RDIV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.28426

2019-12-23

$0.48804

2019-09-23

$0.42199

2019-06-24

$0.33614

2019-03-19

$0.27108

2018-12-26

$0.3314

2018-09-25

$0.40622

2018-06-19

$0.37874

2018-03-16

$0.3293

2017-12-28

$0.4463

2017-10-03

$0.41676

2017-07-05

$0.35117

2017-04-04

$0.34544

2016-12-28

$0.3134

2016-12-28

$0.01983

2016-10-04

$0.27057

2016-07-05

$0.21191

2016-04-04

$0.25301

2015-12-29

$0.36803

2015-10-05

$0.29585

2015-07-06

$0.24366

2015-04-02

$0.33348

2014-12-29

$0.24077

2014-12-29

$0.03106

2014-10-03

$0.31021

2014-07-03

$0.22589

2014-04-02

$0.2116

2013-12-27

$0.23741

RDIV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RDIV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RDIV

Stock not rated.

RDIV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.00%

-25.06%

1years

RDIV

News
RDIV

Research
RDIV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RDIV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RDIV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2843

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4880

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3361

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2711

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3314

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4062

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.3787

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3293

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4463

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4168

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3512

2017-07-03

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3454

2017-04-03

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3134

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2706

2016-10-03

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2119

2016-07-01

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2530

2016-04-01

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3680

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2959

2015-10-02

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2437

2015-07-02

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3335

2015-04-01

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2408

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3102

2014-10-02

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

2014-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2259

2014-07-02

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2116

2014-04-01

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2374

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RDIV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X