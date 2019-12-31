Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

lexShares Ready Access Variable Inc

Stock

RAVI

Price as of:

$75.71 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

lexShares Ready Access Variable Inc (RAVI)

RAVI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.62

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RAVI DARS™ Rating

RAVI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$75.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

25,100

Open Price

$75.7

Day's Range

$75.7 - $75.73

Previous Close

$75.71

52 week low / high

$74.99 - $75.92

Percent off 52 week high

-0.28%

RAVI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RAVI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RAVI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RAVI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RAVI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.135038

2019-11-01

$0.146609

2019-10-01

$0.150509

2019-09-03

$0.161786

2019-08-01

$0.154456

2019-07-01

$0.167891

2019-06-03

$0.17321

2019-05-01

$0.171718

2019-04-01

$0.177084

2019-03-01

$0.161478

2019-02-01

$0.173341

2018-12-21

$0.213522

2018-12-03

$0.126093

2018-11-01

$0.148191

2018-10-01

$0.148306

2018-09-04

$0.151906

2018-08-01

$0.149473

2018-07-02

$0.150108

2018-06-01

$0.125052

2018-05-01

$0.128094

2018-04-02

$0.127423

2018-03-01

$0.102125

2018-02-01

$0.09686

2017-12-21

$0.11381

2017-12-01

$0.094203

2017-11-01

$0.087068

2017-10-02

$0.08786

2017-09-01

$0.086653

2017-08-01

$0.082206

2017-07-03

$0.076194

2017-06-01

$0.079587

2017-05-01

$0.064626

2017-04-03

$0.063099

2017-03-01

$0.05856

2017-02-01

$0.068289

2016-12-28

$0.049226

2016-12-01

$0.063013

2016-11-01

$0.059567

2016-10-03

$0.061437

2016-09-01

$0.05926

2016-08-01

$0.057834

2016-07-01

$0.057687

2016-06-01

$0.056421

2016-05-02

$0.057558

2016-04-01

$0.058124

2016-03-01

$0.058908

2016-02-01

$0.041852

2015-12-29

$0.043606

2015-12-29

$0.051796

2015-12-01

$0.034134

2015-11-02

$0.042491

2015-10-01

$0.038166

2015-09-01

$0.04101

2015-08-03

$0.031915

2015-07-01

$0.038181

2015-06-01

$0.037494

2015-05-01

$0.036088

2015-04-01

$0.036639

2015-03-02

$0.032906

2015-02-02

$0.0286

2014-12-29

$0.008447

2014-12-29

$0.10547

2014-12-29

$0.034663

2014-12-01

$0.031095

2014-11-03

$0.032149

2014-10-01

$0.034591

2014-09-02

$0.034729

2014-08-01

$0.033628

2014-07-01

$0.035369

2014-06-02

$0.03164

2014-05-01

$0.036179

2014-04-01

$0.034276

2014-03-03

$0.02995

2014-02-03

$0.028454

2013-12-27

$0.005548

2013-12-02

$0.054776

2013-11-01

$0.02972

2013-10-01

$0.020797

2013-09-03

$0.028788

2013-08-01

$0.030966

2013-07-01

$0.027352

2013-06-03

$0.012408

2013-05-01

$0.031843

2013-04-01

$0.027733

2013-03-01

$0.024366

2013-02-01

$0.018231

2012-12-27

$0.04306

2012-12-03

$0.011534

2012-11-01

$0.002472

RAVI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RAVI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RAVI

Stock not rated.

RAVI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

33.51%

-2.80%

3years

RAVI

News
RAVI

Research
RAVI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RAVI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RAVI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1350

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1466

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1505

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1618

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1545

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1679

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1732

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1717

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1771

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1615

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1733

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2135

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1482

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1483

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1519

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1495

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1501

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1251

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1281

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1274

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1021

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0969

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1138

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0942

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0879

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0822

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0762

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0796

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0586

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0614

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0577

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0518

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0436

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0341

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0382

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0319

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0382

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0375

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0361

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0366

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0329

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0286

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1055

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0084

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0311

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0321

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0346

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0336

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0354

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0316

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0362

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0343

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0285

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0055

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0297

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0288

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0274

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0124

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0318

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0277

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0244

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0182

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0431

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0115

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

RAVI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X