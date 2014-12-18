Reynolds American
RAI Dividend Growth
News & Research
News
News
Reynolds American Leads 120 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 120 stocks include nine dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
News
Wal-Mart Leads 206 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 206 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 6.
News
3M Increases Dividend by 5.86%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 13 major stocks that increased dividends for...
News
Wal-Mart Leads 6 Dividend Aristocrats Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 128 stocks going ex-dividend this week, starting Monday, December 5th.
Research
Dividend University
How the Makeup of Shareholder Base Affects Dividend Policy
Bob Ciura
|
Dividend.com looks at the different types of shareholder base.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
5 Big Mergers and Their Battle with Antitrust Laws
Shauna O'Brien
|
We take a brief look at five mergers that came up against antitrust...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Why Tobacco Stocks Can Make Good Dividend Investments
Shauna O'Brien
|
Tobacco stocks are very popular among dividend investors - here's why they can...
Dividend University
The Complete History of the Original Dow Dozen
Shauna O'Brien
|
This article takes a visual tour of the history behind the original 12...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Uncategorized
Industry: Other
Additional Links:
Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) is a tobacco holding company in the U.S. Its holdings include R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, American Snuff Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company and Niconovum. RAI is 42% owned by the U.K.'s British American Tobacco. In 2013, Reynolds American's operating companies sold about 26% of all cigarettes sold in the US. The company was founded in 2004, and is based in Winston-Salem, NC. Reynolds American is largely affected by a global consumer preference shift away from cigarette usage. As well, Reynolds American is also affected by the deterioration of its brands, as it continues to lose market share in the U.S. cigarette retail market. Reynolds American has been paying dividends since 2004, and has been increasing them consecutively annually since then. Reynolds American pays its dividends quarterly.
