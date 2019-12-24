Best Dividend Stocks
WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund

Stock

QSY

Price as of:

$94.98 -0.69 -0.72%

Industry

Other

QSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.77%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get QSY DARS™ Rating

QSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$94.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,400

Open Price

$95.35

Day's Range

$94.98 - $95.35

Previous Close

$95.67

52 week low / high

$69.73 - $95.74

Percent off 52 week high

-0.79%

QSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade QSY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
QSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QSY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.42

2019-06-24

$0.3

2019-03-26

$0.24

2018-12-24

$0.43274

2018-09-25

$0.47112

2018-06-25

$0.324

2018-03-20

$0.215

2017-12-26

$0.34143

2017-09-26

$0.29

2017-06-26

$0.295

2017-03-27

$0.215

2016-12-23

$0.30849

2016-09-26

$0.255

2016-06-20

$0.19

2016-03-21

$0.126

2015-12-21

$0.29826

2015-09-21

$0.23

2015-06-22

$0.22889

2015-03-23

$0.24

2014-12-19

$0.23074

2014-09-22

$0.20667

2014-06-23

$0.20667

2014-03-24

$0.13776

2013-12-24

$0.18218

2013-09-23

$0.1328

2013-06-24

$0.14379

2013-03-22

$0.21662

2012-12-24

$0.30642

2012-09-24

$0.24615

2012-06-25

$0.26471

2012-03-26

$0.19492

2011-12-21

$0.21466

2011-09-26

$0.16026

2011-06-22

$0.1487

2011-03-21

$0.1043

2010-12-22

$0.19954

2010-09-20

$0.09364

2010-06-28

$0.12344

2010-03-29

$0.12956

2009-12-21

$0.20931

2009-09-21

$0.1798

2009-06-22

$0.11537

2009-03-23

$0.17275

2008-12-22

$0.21079

2008-09-22

$0.22728

2008-06-23

$0.20954

2008-03-24

$0.23874

2007-12-17

$0.34127

2007-09-24

$0.21946

2007-06-25

$0.26743

2007-03-26

$0.08442

QSY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
QSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QSY

Stock not rated.

QSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.08%

16.44%

2years

QSY

News
QSY

Research
QSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

QSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

QSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4200

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4327

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4711

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3240

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3414

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2017-03-24

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3085

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2983

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-09-18

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2289

2015-06-19

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-03-20

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2307

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2014-09-19

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2014-06-20

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1378

2014-03-21

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1822

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1328

2013-09-20

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1438

2013-06-21

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2166

2013-03-21

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3064

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2462

2012-09-21

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2647

2012-06-22

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1949

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2147

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1603

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1487

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1043

2011-03-18

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1995

2010-12-21

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0936

2010-09-17

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1234

2010-06-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1296

2010-03-26

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2093

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1798

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1154

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1728

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2108

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2273

2008-09-19

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2095

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2387

2008-03-20

2008-03-24

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3413

2007-12-14

2007-12-17

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2195

2007-09-21

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2674

2007-06-22

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2007-03-23

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

QSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X