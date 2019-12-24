Best Dividend Stocks
NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Stock

QQQE

Price as of:

$55.08 -0.11 -0.2%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

QQQE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.68%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.37

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get QQQE DARS™ Rating

QQQE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$55.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

30,700

Open Price

$55.24

Day's Range

$55.05 - $55.44

Previous Close

$55.19

52 week low / high

$38.25 - $55.44

Percent off 52 week high

-0.65%

QQQE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QQQE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade QQQE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
QQQE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QQQE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.09303

2019-06-25

$0.10367

2019-03-19

$0.07795

2018-12-27

$0.10548

2018-09-25

$0.07617

2018-06-19

$0.109

2018-03-20

$0.03408

2017-12-19

$0.09461

2017-09-19

$0.05979

2017-06-20

$0.08289

2017-03-21

$0.0210975

2016-12-20

$0.035945

2016-09-20

$0.02472

2016-06-21

$0.0365575

2016-03-22

$0.1031075

2015-12-22

$0.0060125

2015-09-22

$0.02935

2015-06-23

$0.0333025

2015-03-24

$0.0238125

2014-12-23

$0.0558775

2014-09-23

$0.0218175

2014-06-24

$0.0566325

2014-03-25

$0.0827525

2013-09-17

$0.0199125

2013-06-18

$0.0240475

2013-03-19

$0.0073

2012-12-18

$0.0441

2012-09-19

$0.058725

2012-06-20

$0.02078

QQQE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
QQQE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QQQE

Stock not rated.

QQQE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.93%

14.59%

3years

QQQE

News
QQQE

Research
QQQE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

QQQE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

QQQE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0930

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1037

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1055

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0762

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1090

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0341

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0946

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0598

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0829

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0211

2017-03-20

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0359

2016-12-19

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2016-09-19

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0366

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1031

2016-03-21

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0294

2015-09-21

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2015-06-22

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0238

2015-03-23

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0559

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0566

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0828

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0199

2013-09-16

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

2013-06-17

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0073

2013-03-18

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0441

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0587

2012-09-18

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

QQQE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

Tracks the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index, which consists of companies in the NASDAQ-100 Index weighted in equal proportions.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

