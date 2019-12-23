Best Dividend Stocks
Stock

Price as of:

$18.54 -0.06 -0.32%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Qinetiq Group - ADR (QNTQY)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.26%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get QNTQY DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$18.54

Day's Range

$18.54 - $18.54

Previous Close

$18.6

52 week low / high

$13.35 - $18.6

Percent off 52 week high

-0.32%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QNTQY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade QNTQY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QNTQY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-01

$0.199042

2019-01-10

$0.088788

2018-08-02

$0.18542

2018-01-11

$0.099663

2017-08-02

$0.176202

2017-01-11

$0.085995

2016-08-03

$0.171742

2016-01-13

$0.093989

2015-08-05

$0.186587

2014-08-06

$0.18891

2014-01-15

$0.083546

2013-08-07

$0.152305

2013-01-16

$0.058129

2012-08-08

$0.116125

2012-01-18

$0.046944

2011-08-03

$0.093386

2010-01-20

$0.08734

2009-08-04

$0.19695

2009-01-21

$0.07164

2008-08-06

$0.19172

2008-01-23

$0.08971

QNTQY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QNTQY

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.42%

39.64%

1years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1990

Unknown

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0888

Unknown

2019-01-10

2019-01-11

2019-02-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1854

Unknown

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0997

Unknown

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1762

Unknown

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0860

Unknown

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1717

Unknown

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-09-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0940

Unknown

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1866

Unknown

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1008

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-16

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1889

Unknown

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0835

Unknown

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1523

Unknown

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0581

Unknown

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1161

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0469

Unknown

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-03-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0934

Unknown

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0873

Unknown

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-03-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1970

Unknown

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0716

Unknown

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-02-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1917

Unknown

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0897

Unknown

2008-01-23

2008-01-25

2008-03-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

QNTQY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

