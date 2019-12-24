Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Stock

QDF

Price as of:

$48.42 +0.05 +0.1%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

QDF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.05%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get QDF DARS™ Rating

QDF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

41,000

Open Price

$48.48

Day's Range

$48.4 - $48.48

Previous Close

$48.37

52 week low / high

$37.29 - $48.8

Percent off 52 week high

-0.78%

QDF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QDF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade QDF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
QDF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QDF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.249509

2019-06-21

$0.392014

2019-03-15

$0.203667

2018-12-21

$0.349241

2018-12-21

$0.536365

2018-09-24

$0.328711

2018-06-18

$0.310748

2018-03-19

$0.184294

2017-12-21

$0.399347

2017-09-18

$0.295909

2017-06-19

$0.281089

2017-03-20

$0.241649

2016-12-22

$0.378745

2016-09-19

$0.344089

2016-06-20

$0.25494

2016-03-21

$0.231892

2015-12-29

$0.313959

2015-09-18

$0.235766

2015-06-19

$0.260552

2015-03-20

$0.248772

2014-12-29

$0.254396

2014-09-19

$0.25932

2014-06-20

$0.255475

2014-03-21

$0.20675

2013-12-27

$0.29664

2013-09-03

$0.203631

2013-06-03

$0.134278

2013-03-01

$0.058211

2012-12-27

$0.06128

QDF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
QDF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QDF

Stock not rated.

QDF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.21%

-41.61%

6years

QDF

News
QDF

Research
QDF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

QDF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

QDF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2495

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3920

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2037

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5364

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3492

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3287

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3107

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1843

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3993

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2959

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2811

2017-06-16

2017-06-19

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2416

2017-03-17

2017-03-20

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3787

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3441

2016-09-16

2016-09-19

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2549

2016-06-17

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2319

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3140

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2358

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2606

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2488

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2544

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2593

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2555

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2068

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2966

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2036

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1343

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0582

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0613

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

QDF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X