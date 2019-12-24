Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Stock

QCLN

Price as of:

$24.73 +0.21 +0.86%

Industry

Other

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

QCLN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.48%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get QCLN DARS™ Rating

QCLN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

19,500

Open Price

$24.65

Day's Range

$24.54 - $24.73

Previous Close

$24.52

52 week low / high

$16.31 - $24.73

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

QCLN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QCLN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

QCLN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QCLN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0291

2019-09-25

$0.1141

2019-06-14

$0.0243

2019-03-21

$0.0442

2018-12-18

$0.0831

2018-09-14

$0.0319

2018-06-21

$0.0565

2018-03-22

$0.0098

2017-12-21

$0.0306

2017-09-21

$0.0157

2017-06-22

$0.0256

2017-03-23

$0.0188

2016-12-21

$0.015

2016-09-21

$0.0837

2016-06-22

$0.0515

2016-03-23

$0.041

2015-12-23

$0.0378

2015-09-23

$0.0251

2015-06-24

$0.0247

2015-03-25

$0.0275

2014-12-23

$0.0497

2014-09-23

$0.0384

2014-06-24

$0.0322

2014-03-25

$0.0152

2013-12-18

$0.0103

2013-09-20

$0.0142

2013-06-21

$0.0379

2013-03-21

$0.0111

2012-12-21

$0.0434

2012-09-21

$0.0734

QCLN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
QCLN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QCLN

Stock not rated.

QCLN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-15.25%

-35.80%

1years

QCLN

QCLN

QCLN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

QCLN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

QCLN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0291

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1141

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0243

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0831

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0319

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0565

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0306

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0157

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0256

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0837

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0515

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0251

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2015-03-22

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0497

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0384

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0322

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0152

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0103

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0379

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0434

Unknown

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0734

Unknown

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

QCLN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

