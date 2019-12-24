Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Insured NY Municipal Bond Portfolio

Stock

PZT

Price as of:

$25.33 +0.04 +0.16%

Industry

Other

Dividend Stocks

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco PowerShares Insured NY Municipal Bond Portfolio (PZT)

PZT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.66%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PZT DARS™ Rating

PZT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

900

Open Price

$25.33

Day's Range

$25.32 - $25.33

Previous Close

$25.29

52 week low / high

$23.62 - $25.91

Percent off 52 week high

-2.24%

PZT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PZT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PZT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PZT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.05637

2019-10-21

$0.05678

2019-09-23

$0.05764

2019-08-19

$0.05413

2019-07-22

$0.05593

2019-06-24

$0.05618

2019-05-20

$0.06

2019-04-22

$0.06057

2019-03-18

$0.05862

2019-02-19

$0.05981

2019-01-22

$0.0604

2018-12-24

$0.06134

2018-11-19

$0.05763

2018-10-22

$0.05737

2018-09-24

$0.05887

2018-08-20

$0.05677

2018-07-23

$0.05966

2018-06-18

$0.05802

2018-05-21

$0.05921

2018-04-23

$0.06016

2018-03-19

$0.05996

2018-02-20

$0.05906

2018-01-22

$0.05873

2017-12-18

$0.056

2017-11-20

$0.06199

2017-10-23

$0.05533

2017-09-18

$0.05851

2017-08-15

$0.06068

2017-07-14

$0.06104

2017-06-15

$0.06172

2017-05-15

$0.0624

2017-04-13

$0.06248

2017-03-15

$0.06179

2017-02-15

$0.06211

2017-01-13

$0.06006

2016-12-15

$0.06379

2016-11-15

$0.06259

2016-10-14

$0.05779

2016-09-15

$0.06303

2016-08-15

$0.06304

2016-07-15

$0.06861

2016-06-15

$0.0695

2016-05-13

$0.07015

2016-04-15

$0.06928

2016-03-15

$0.07239

2016-02-12

$0.07175

2016-01-15

$0.07163

2015-12-15

$0.07263

2015-11-13

$0.07

2015-10-15

$0.06468

2015-09-15

$0.06827

2015-08-14

$0.06882

2015-07-15

$0.06632

2015-06-15

$0.06631

2015-05-15

$0.06684

2015-04-15

$0.06892

2015-03-13

$0.07047

2015-02-13

$0.0709

2015-01-15

$0.07216

2014-12-15

$0.07291

2014-11-14

$0.07294

2014-10-15

$0.07375

2014-09-15

$0.07037

2014-08-15

$0.07831

2014-07-15

$0.08075

2014-06-13

$0.078

2014-05-15

$0.078

2014-04-15

$0.078

2014-03-14

$0.078

2014-02-14

$0.078

2014-01-15

$0.077

2013-12-13

$0.07657

2013-11-15

$0.07663

2013-10-15

$0.07415

2013-09-13

$0.07428

2013-08-15

$0.07546

2013-07-15

$0.07838

2013-06-14

$0.07698

2013-05-15

$0.07808

2013-04-15

$0.07506

2013-03-15

$0.07541

2013-02-15

$0.07584

2013-01-15

$0.08097

2012-12-14

$0.07613

2012-11-15

$0.078

2012-10-15

$0.0784

2012-09-14

$0.07644

2012-08-15

$0.0783

2012-07-13

$0.08057

2012-06-15

$0.08342

2012-05-15

$0.08611

2012-04-13

$0.08666

2012-03-15

$0.08546

2012-02-15

$0.0861

2012-01-13

$0.08691

2011-12-15

$0.077

2011-11-15

$0.078

2011-10-14

$0.08

2011-09-15

$0.08356

2011-08-15

$0.08473

2011-07-15

$0.08486

2011-06-15

$0.08515

2011-05-13

$0.08663

2011-04-15

$0.08744

2011-03-15

$0.09161

2011-02-15

$0.08788

2011-01-14

$0.08853

2010-12-15

$0.09967

2010-11-15

$0.08009

2010-10-15

$0.08459

2010-09-15

$0.08619

2010-08-13

$0.08648

2010-07-15

$0.0875

2010-06-15

$0.08911

2010-05-14

$0.09006

2010-04-15

$0.09056

2010-03-15

$0.09228

2010-02-12

$0.08985

2010-01-15

$0.09017

2009-12-15

$0.09427

2009-11-13

$0.08283

2009-10-15

$0.09096

2009-09-15

$0.08753

2009-08-14

$0.08978

2009-07-15

$0.09138

2009-06-15

$0.09298

2009-05-15

$0.090155

2009-04-15

$0.07783

2009-03-13

$0.09203

2009-02-13

$0.09695

2009-01-15

$0.07551

2008-12-15

$0.089724

2008-11-14

$0.08711

2008-10-15

$0.08266

2008-09-15

$0.08806

2008-08-15

$0.08989

2008-07-15

$0.08799

2008-06-13

$0.08638

2008-05-15

$0.08418

2008-04-15

$0.08402

2008-03-14

$0.08499

2008-02-15

$0.09197

2008-01-15

$0.09185

2007-12-14

$0.14308

2007-11-15

$0.0924

PZT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PZT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PZT

Stock not rated.

PZT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-5.58%

-4.29%

0years

PZT

News
PZT

Research
PZT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PZT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PZT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0564

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0586

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0604

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0580

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0592

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0602

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0617

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0638

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0626

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0695

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0702

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0693

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0724

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0718

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0647

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0689

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0709

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0738

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0704

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0808

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-03-13

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2014-02-13

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0766

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0766

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2013-10-14

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2013-09-12

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0784

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2013-06-13

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0781

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0751

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0754

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0758

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0784

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

2012-09-13

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0806

2012-07-12

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0834

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0861

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2012-04-12

2012-04-13

2012-04-17

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0861

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2012-01-12

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-10-13

2011-10-14

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0836

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0847

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0849

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0852

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0866

2011-05-12

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0874

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0879

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-01-13

2011-01-14

2011-01-19

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0846

2010-10-14

2010-10-15

2010-10-19

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0865

2010-08-12

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2010-07-14

2010-07-15

2010-07-19

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2010-05-13

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0906

2010-04-14

2010-04-15

2010-04-19

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

2010-02-11

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

2010-01-14

2010-01-15

2010-01-20

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0943

Unknown

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0828

Unknown

2009-11-13

2009-11-17

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

Unknown

2009-10-15

2009-10-19

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

Unknown

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0898

Unknown

2009-08-14

2009-08-18

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0914

Unknown

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

Unknown

2009-06-15

2009-06-17

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

Unknown

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

Unknown

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

Unknown

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

Unknown

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

Unknown

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0897

Unknown

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

Unknown

2008-11-14

2008-11-18

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0827

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0881

Unknown

2008-09-15

2008-09-17

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

Unknown

2008-08-15

2008-08-19

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

Unknown

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

Unknown

2008-06-13

2008-06-17

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

Unknown

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

Unknown

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

Unknown

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

Unknown

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0919

Unknown

2008-01-15

2008-01-17

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1431

Unknown

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0924

Unknown

2007-11-15

2007-11-19

2007-11-30

Initial, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

PZT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

