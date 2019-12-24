Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Insured National Municipal Bond Portfolio

Stock

PZA

Price as of:

$26.44 +0.01 +0.04%

Industry

Other

PZA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.70%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.72

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

PZA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

387,900

Open Price

$26.45

Day's Range

$26.4 - $26.45

Previous Close

$26.43

52 week low / high

$24.89 - $26.85

Percent off 52 week high

-1.53%

PZA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PZA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PZA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PZA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.05978

2019-10-21

$0.062

2019-09-23

$0.06238

2019-08-19

$0.05328

2019-07-22

$0.06038

2019-06-24

$0.06066

2019-05-20

$0.0621

2019-04-22

$0.06599

2019-03-18

$0.06493

2019-02-19

$0.06494

2019-01-22

$0.06625

2018-12-24

$0.0626

2018-11-19

$0.06729

2018-10-22

$0.06848

2018-09-24

$0.06735

2018-08-20

$0.0652

2018-07-23

$0.06717

2018-06-18

$0.06686

2018-05-21

$0.06612

2018-04-23

$0.06661

2018-03-19

$0.06663

2018-02-20

$0.06535

2018-01-22

$0.06644

2017-12-18

$0.064

2017-11-20

$0.06792

2017-10-23

$0.06356

2017-09-18

$0.0648

2017-08-15

$0.06624

2017-07-14

$0.06632

2017-06-15

$0.06619

2017-05-15

$0.06736

2017-04-13

$0.06855

2017-03-15

$0.064

2017-02-15

$0.063

2017-01-13

$0.063

2016-12-15

$0.063

2016-11-15

$0.063

2016-10-14

$0.06101

2016-09-15

$0.06161

2016-08-15

$0.06304

2016-07-15

$0.06632

2016-06-15

$0.06791

2016-05-13

$0.06798

2016-04-15

$0.07126

2016-03-15

$0.07024

2016-02-12

$0.07257

2016-01-15

$0.07528

2015-12-15

$0.07851

2015-11-13

$0.0772

2015-10-15

$0.06883

2015-09-15

$0.075

2015-08-14

$0.07804

2015-07-15

$0.07681

2015-06-15

$0.07474

2015-05-15

$0.0756

2015-04-15

$0.07568

2015-03-13

$0.07702

2015-02-13

$0.07853

2015-01-15

$0.0777

2014-12-15

$0.0824

2014-11-14

$0.08247

2014-10-15

$0.07667

2014-09-15

$0.07729

2014-08-15

$0.082

2014-07-15

$0.08392

2014-06-13

$0.08504

2014-05-15

$0.0869

2014-04-15

$0.08587

2014-03-14

$0.08876

2014-02-14

$0.08816

2014-01-15

$0.0875

2013-12-13

$0.086

2013-11-15

$0.0875

2013-10-15

$0.08159

2013-09-13

$0.08051

2013-08-15

$0.08228

2013-07-15

$0.0841

2013-06-14

$0.07931

2013-05-15

$0.07826

2013-04-15

$0.07827

2013-03-15

$0.0784

2013-02-15

$0.0801

2013-01-15

$0.08414

2012-12-14

$0.08356

2012-11-15

$0.08947

2012-10-15

$0.08107

2012-09-14

$0.0821

2012-08-15

$0.08469

2012-07-13

$0.0896

2012-06-15

$0.08952

2012-05-15

$0.09072

2012-04-13

$0.09147

2012-03-15

$0.09164

2012-02-15

$0.09169

2012-01-13

$0.09183

2011-12-15

$0.087

2011-11-15

$0.08666

2011-10-14

$0.08625

2011-09-15

$0.08998

2011-08-15

$0.09244

2011-07-15

$0.09204

2011-06-15

$0.09263

2011-05-13

$0.09352

2011-04-15

$0.09267

2011-03-15

$0.09363

2011-02-15

$0.09389

2011-01-14

$0.09546

2010-12-15

$0.10822

2010-11-15

$0.08212

2010-10-15

$0.08372

2010-09-15

$0.08672

2010-08-13

$0.08768

2010-07-15

$0.08954

2010-06-15

$0.09168

2010-05-14

$0.09421

2010-04-15

$0.09366

2010-03-15

$0.0983

2010-02-12

$0.09326

2010-01-15

$0.09446

2009-12-15

$0.09542

2009-11-13

$0.09562

2009-10-15

$0.09584

2009-09-15

$0.09699

2009-08-14

$0.09945

2009-07-15

$0.09174

2009-06-15

$0.09161

2009-05-15

$0.08733

2009-04-15

$0.09154

2009-03-13

$0.08938

2009-02-13

$0.09332

2009-01-15

$0.08311

2008-12-15

$0.10182

2008-11-14

$0.08954

2008-10-15

$0.08782

2008-09-15

$0.09256

2008-08-15

$0.08989

2008-07-15

$0.09041

2008-06-13

$0.08564

2008-05-15

$0.08252

2008-04-15

$0.08379

2008-03-14

$0.08496

2008-02-15

$0.09416

2008-01-15

$0.08993

2007-12-14

$0.14259

2007-11-15

$0.09216

PZA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PZA

Stock not rated.

PZA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.70%

-9.89%

1years

PZA

PZA

PZA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PZA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PZA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0598

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0533

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0604

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0607

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0626

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0673

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0652

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0672

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0666

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0654

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0679

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0636

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0674

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0616

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0679

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0702

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0726

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0753

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0772

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0757

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0824

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0767

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0773

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0839

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0888

2014-03-13

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0882

2014-02-13

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0816

2013-10-14

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-09-12

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0793

2013-06-13

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0784

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0801

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0836

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0821

2012-09-13

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0847

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0896

2012-07-12

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0907

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

2012-04-12

2012-04-13

2012-04-17

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0918

2012-01-12

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0863

2011-10-13

2011-10-14

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0924

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0935

2011-05-12

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0927

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0936

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0939

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0955

2011-01-13

2011-01-14

2011-01-19

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1082

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0821

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0837

2010-10-14

2010-10-15

2010-10-19

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2010-08-12

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

2010-07-14

2010-07-15

2010-07-19

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0942

2010-05-13

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0937

2010-04-14

2010-04-15

2010-04-19

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0983

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

2010-02-11

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0945

2010-01-14

2010-01-15

2010-01-20

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0954

Unknown

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0956

Unknown

2009-11-13

2009-11-17

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0958

Unknown

2009-10-15

2009-10-19

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

Unknown

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0995

Unknown

2009-08-14

2009-08-18

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

Unknown

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

Unknown

2009-06-15

2009-06-17

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

Unknown

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

Unknown

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0894

Unknown

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0933

Unknown

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

Unknown

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1018

Unknown

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

Unknown

2008-11-14

2008-11-18

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0878

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0926

Unknown

2008-09-15

2008-09-17

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

Unknown

2008-08-15

2008-08-19

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

Unknown

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0856

Unknown

2008-06-13

2008-06-17

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

Unknown

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

Unknown

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

Unknown

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0942

Unknown

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

Unknown

2008-01-15

2008-01-17

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1426

Unknown

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0922

Unknown

2007-11-15

2007-11-19

2007-11-30

Initial, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

PZA

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

