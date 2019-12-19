Best Dividend Stocks
PPLUS Trust Fltg Rate Callable Tr Ctf Ser GSC-2

Stock

PYT

Price as of:

$22.91 -0.04 -0.17%

Industry

Other

PYT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.35%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.77

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PYT DARS™ Rating

PYT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,200

Open Price

$22.9

Day's Range

$22.9 - $22.91

Previous Close

$22.95

52 week low / high

$18.44 - $23.65

Percent off 52 week high

-3.13%

PYT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PYT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PYT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PYT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PYT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.19218608

2019-08-13

$0.21517778

2019-05-13

$0.21840538

2019-02-13

$0.22144719

2018-11-15

$0.20212847

2018-08-13

$0.20396528

2018-05-11

$0.18541667

2018-02-15

$0.19166667

2017-11-13

$0.19166667

2017-08-10

$0.19166667

2017-05-10

$0.18541667

2017-02-10

$0.19166667

2016-11-09

$0.18958333

2016-08-10

$0.18958333

2016-05-12

$0.1875

2016-02-10

$0.19166667

2015-11-10

$0.1895833

2015-08-12

$0.1958333

2015-05-13

$0.18125

2015-02-11

$0.1916667

2014-11-12

$0.1958333

2014-08-12

$0.1916667

2014-05-12

$0.1791667

2014-02-12

$0.1979167

2013-11-12

$0.191667

2013-08-12

$0.1916667

2013-05-10

$0.1916667

2013-02-12

$0.1916667

2012-11-09

$0.1916667

2012-08-10

$0.1916667

2012-05-10

$0.1875

2012-02-10

$0.1916667

2011-11-09

$0.1916667

2011-08-10

$0.1895833

2011-05-11

$0.1875

2011-02-10

$0.1916667

2010-11-09

$0.1895833

2010-08-11

$0.1895833

2010-05-17

$0.1875

2010-02-10

$0.185416667

2009-11-17

$0.185416667

2009-08-18

$0.191666666667

2009-05-12

$0.1833333

2009-02-11

$0.1875

2008-11-18

$0.22839875

2008-08-15

$0.220351

2008-05-16

$0.24469

2008-02-20

$0.35742

2007-11-16

$0.400468

2007-08-17

$0.388125

2007-05-18

$0.388125

2007-02-20

$0.38898

2006-11-16

$0.39074

2006-08-15

$0.38461

2006-05-10

$0.34992

2006-02-10

$0.324375

2005-11-09

$0.29

2005-08-10

$0.254523313

2005-05-11

$0.23030457

2005-02-10

$0.19625

2004-11-09

$0.18542

2004-08-11

$0.0624999

PYT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PYT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PYT

Stock not rated.

PYT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.46%

-1.84%

3years

PYT

News
PYT

Research
PYT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PYT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

PYT

PYT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X