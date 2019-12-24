Best Dividend Stocks
Principal Exchange-Traded Funds - Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF

Stock

PY

Price as of:

$34.58 -0.08 -0.23%

Industry

Other

PY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.63%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.91

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PY DARS™ Rating

PY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$34.62

Day's Range

$34.58 - $34.62

Previous Close

$34.66

52 week low / high

$27.03 - $34.68

Percent off 52 week high

-0.29%

PY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

PY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-01

$0.226571

2019-07-01

$0.182889

2019-04-01

$0.170667

2018-12-27

$0.212092

2018-10-01

$0.157556

2018-07-02

$0.158

2018-04-02

$0.120889

2017-12-27

$0.1452

2017-12-15

$0.000504

2017-12-15

$0.016352

2017-10-02

$0.1356

2017-07-03

$0.0692

2017-04-03

$0.1826

2016-12-28

$0.158

2016-12-14

$0.001956

2016-12-14

$0.03028

2016-10-03

$0.1392

2016-07-01

$0.188

PY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PY

Stock not rated.

PY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.54%

39.74%

2years

PY

PY

PY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

PY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2266

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1829

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1707

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2121

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1576

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1209

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1452

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0164

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0005

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1356

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0692

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1826

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0303

2016-12-13

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0020

2016-12-13

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1392

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1880

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

