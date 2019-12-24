Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio

Stock

PXH

Price as of:

$22.09 +0.04 +0.18%

Industry

Other

Invesco PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio (PXH)

PXH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.98%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PXH DARS™ Rating

PXH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

247,300

Open Price

$22.04

Day's Range

$22.04 - $22.1

Previous Close

$22.05

52 week low / high

$19.18 - $22.25

Percent off 52 week high

-0.72%

PXH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PXH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PXH's Upcoming Dividend

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

PXH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PXH's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.38445

2019-06-24

$0.1917

2019-03-18

$0.04397

2018-12-24

$0.09243

2018-09-24

$0.37212

2018-06-18

$0.15666

2018-03-19

$0.03205

2017-12-18

$0.14818

2017-09-18

$0.34253

2017-06-16

$0.10692

2017-03-17

$0.01342

2016-12-16

$0.06434

2016-09-16

$0.20977

2016-06-17

$0.07351

2016-03-18

$0.01055

2015-12-18

$0.12362

2015-09-18

$0.25333

2015-06-19

$0.10245

2014-12-19

$0.09771

2014-09-19

$0.29733

2014-06-20

$0.17246

2014-03-21

$0.02665

2013-12-20

$0.11246

2013-09-20

$0.31095

2013-06-21

$0.11449

2013-03-15

$0.03625

2012-12-21

$0.07929

2012-09-21

$0.22874

2012-06-15

$0.1445

2012-03-16

$0.0225

2011-12-16

$0.21093

2011-09-16

$0.21413

2011-06-17

$0.07208

2010-12-17

$0.22091

2010-09-17

$0.01702

2010-06-18

$0.02611

2010-03-19

$0.0067

2009-12-18

$0.1058

2009-09-18

$0.06008

2009-06-19

$0.02539

2008-12-19

$0.23854

2008-09-19

$0.06258

2008-06-20

$0.08713

2007-12-21

$0.11456

PXH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PXH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PXH

Stock not rated.

PXH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

62.53%

135.40%

2years

PXH

News
PXH

Research
PXH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PXH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PXH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3845

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1917

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0924

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3721

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1567

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0321

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1482

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1069

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0134

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0643

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2098

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0735

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1236

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2533

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0977

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2973

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3110

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1145

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0793

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2287

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1445

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2109

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2141

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0721

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2209

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0261

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1058

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0601

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0254

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2385

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0626

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0871

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1146

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PXH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

