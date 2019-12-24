Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Portfolio

Stock

PXF

Price as of:

$42.37 -0.02 -0.05%

Industry

Other

Invesco PowerShares FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Portfolio (PXF)

PXF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

4.43%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

$1.89

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

PXF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

317,600

Open Price

$42.39

Day's Range

$42.22 - $42.4

Previous Close

$42.39

52 week low / high

$36.21 - $42.83

Percent off 52 week high

-1.07%

PXF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PXF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PXF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PXF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.47189

2019-06-24

$0.65525

2019-03-18

$0.17098

2018-12-24

$0.30566

2018-09-24

$0.17236

2018-06-18

$0.67191

2018-03-19

$0.11836

2017-12-18

$0.43648

2017-09-18

$0.18332

2017-06-16

$0.60423

2017-03-17

$0.04022

2016-12-16

$0.42754

2016-09-16

$0.14307

2016-06-17

$0.53293

2016-03-18

$0.10341

2015-12-18

$0.34758

2015-09-18

$0.10021

2015-06-19

$0.59259

2015-03-20

$0.08084

2014-12-19

$0.33915

2014-09-19

$0.16784

2014-06-20

$0.62475

2014-03-21

$0.44953

2013-12-20

$0.30866

2013-09-20

$0.35052

2013-06-21

$0.32

2013-03-15

$0.07856

2012-12-21

$0.27579

2012-09-21

$0.05651

2012-06-15

$0.57597

2012-03-16

$0.07266

2011-12-16

$0.30285

2011-09-16

$0.19611

2011-06-17

$0.20877

2010-12-17

$0.79673

2010-09-17

$0.04233

2010-06-18

$0.11872

2010-03-19

$0.0259

2009-12-18

$0.61952

2009-09-18

$0.05316

2009-06-19

$0.09775

2008-12-19

$0.43699

2008-06-20

$0.39707

2008-03-20

$0.03277

2007-12-21

$0.09981

2007-09-21

$0.013278

PXF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PXF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PXF

Stock not rated.

PXF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.07%

48.83%

3years

PXF

PXF

PXF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PXF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PXF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4719

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6553

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3057

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1724

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6719

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1184

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4365

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6042

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0402

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4275

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1431

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5329

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1034

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3476

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1002

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5926

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0808

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3392

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1678

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6248

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4495

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3087

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3505

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0786

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2758

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0565

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5760

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0727

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3029

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1961

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2088

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7967

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0423

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1187

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0259

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6195

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0532

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4370

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3971

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0328

2008-03-20

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0998

2007-12-21

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Initial

Regular

Monthly

PXF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X