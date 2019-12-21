Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Insured CA Municipal Bond Portfolio

Stock

PWZ

Price as of:

$27.35 -0.01 -0.04%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Invesco PowerShares Insured CA Municipal Bond Portfolio (PWZ)

PWZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.53%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.69

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PWZ DARS™ Rating

PWZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

27,600

Open Price

$27.37

Day's Range

$27.35 - $27.37

Previous Close

$27.36

52 week low / high

$25.59 - $27.7

Percent off 52 week high

-1.26%

PWZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PWZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PWZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PWZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.05786

2019-10-21

$0.05836

2019-09-23

$0.05878

2019-08-19

$0.05517

2019-07-22

$0.05613

2019-06-24

$0.05756

2019-05-20

$0.0579

2019-04-22

$0.05683

2019-03-18

$0.05691

2019-02-19

$0.05597

2019-01-22

$0.05648

2018-12-24

$0.04855

2018-11-19

$0.05469

2018-10-22

$0.05611

2018-09-24

$0.05777

2018-08-20

$0.05541

2018-07-23

$0.05671

2018-06-18

$0.05626

2018-05-21

$0.05453

2018-04-23

$0.05352

2018-03-19

$0.0541

2018-02-20

$0.05254

2018-01-22

$0.05331

2017-12-18

$0.05101

2017-11-20

$0.05597

2017-10-23

$0.04859

2017-09-18

$0.05488

2017-08-15

$0.05384

2017-07-14

$0.05518

2017-06-15

$0.05486

2017-05-15

$0.05595

2017-04-13

$0.05591

2017-03-15

$0.05499

2017-02-15

$0.05757

2017-01-13

$0.05589

2016-12-15

$0.05675

2016-11-15

$0.0525

2016-10-14

$0.04685

2016-09-15

$0.04663

2016-08-15

$0.06

2016-07-15

$0.06331

2016-06-15

$0.06423

2016-05-13

$0.06582

2016-04-15

$0.06746

2016-03-15

$0.06704

2016-02-12

$0.06674

2016-01-15

$0.06825

2015-12-15

$0.06876

2015-11-13

$0.07064

2015-10-15

$0.06226

2015-09-15

$0.06082

2015-08-14

$0.06465

2015-07-15

$0.06401

2015-06-15

$0.06589

2015-05-15

$0.06918

2015-04-15

$0.07

2015-03-13

$0.0731

2015-02-13

$0.07468

2015-01-15

$0.07485

2014-12-15

$0.07411

2014-11-14

$0.079

2014-10-15

$0.07975

2014-09-15

$0.07851

2014-08-15

$0.08251

2014-07-15

$0.08358

2014-06-13

$0.084

2014-05-15

$0.084

2014-04-15

$0.084

2014-03-14

$0.084

2014-02-14

$0.0825

2014-01-15

$0.0825

2013-12-13

$0.081

2013-11-15

$0.08

2013-10-15

$0.07905

2013-09-13

$0.0765

2013-08-15

$0.07614

2013-07-15

$0.0748

2013-06-14

$0.07124

2013-05-15

$0.076

2013-04-15

$0.07608

2013-03-15

$0.07646

2013-02-15

$0.07408

2013-01-15

$0.07778

2012-12-14

$0.07696

2012-11-15

$0.07894

2012-10-15

$0.07698

2012-09-14

$0.07721

2012-08-15

$0.0819

2012-07-13

$0.08499

2012-06-15

$0.08615

2012-05-15

$0.08587

2012-04-13

$0.08591

2012-03-15

$0.08722

2012-02-15

$0.08641

2012-01-13

$0.08617

2011-12-15

$0.078

2011-11-15

$0.078

2011-10-14

$0.08

2011-09-15

$0.08583

2011-08-15

$0.08537

2011-07-15

$0.08849

2011-06-15

$0.08829

2011-05-13

$0.08995

2011-04-15

$0.08985

2011-03-15

$0.09303

2011-02-15

$0.09171

2011-01-14

$0.09023

2010-12-15

$0.10812

2010-11-15

$0.07594

2010-10-15

$0.07556

2010-09-15

$0.08515

2010-08-13

$0.08707

2010-07-15

$0.08843

2010-06-15

$0.09017

2010-05-14

$0.08659

2010-04-15

$0.09107

2010-03-15

$0.09341

2010-02-12

$0.09336

2010-01-15

$0.09369

2009-12-15

$0.09908

2009-11-13

$0.08918

2009-10-15

$0.09227

2009-09-15

$0.09206

2009-08-14

$0.08743

2009-07-15

$0.0956

2009-06-15

$0.09292

2009-05-15

$0.089859

2009-04-15

$0.08338

2009-03-13

$0.09135

2009-02-13

$0.096

2009-01-15

$0.08042

2008-12-15

$0.096355

2008-11-14

$0.08612

2008-10-15

$0.08244

2008-09-15

$0.07742

2008-08-15

$0.08912

2008-07-15

$0.08937

2008-06-13

$0.08835

2008-05-15

$0.08519

2008-04-15

$0.08431

2008-03-14

$0.08244

2008-02-15

$0.09232

2008-01-15

$0.09161

2007-12-14

$0.14277

2007-11-15

$0.09228

PWZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PWZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PWZ

Stock not rated.

PWZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.46%

6.25%

0years

PWZ

News
PWZ

Research
PWZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PWZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PWZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0579

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0579

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0569

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0567

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0533

2018-01-19

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0486

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0538

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2017-07-13

2017-07-14

2017-07-18

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2017-04-12

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2017-01-12

2017-01-13

2017-01-18

2017-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2016-10-13

2016-10-14

2016-10-18

2016-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0633

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0642

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2016-05-12

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2016-02-11

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0706

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0623

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0608

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0647

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0692

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0731

2015-03-12

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2015-02-12

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2014-11-13

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0836

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-06-12

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-03-13

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-02-13

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0825

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2013-12-12

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0791

2013-10-14

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2013-09-12

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0748

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

2013-07-17

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

2013-06-13

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0761

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0765

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0741

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-12-13

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0789

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

2012-10-17

2012-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0772

2012-09-13

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-09-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0819

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2012-07-12

2012-07-13

2012-07-17

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2012-04-12

2012-04-13

2012-04-17

2012-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0872

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-03-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0864

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2012-01-12

2012-01-13

2012-01-18

2012-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2011-10-13

2011-10-14

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0858

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0883

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2011-05-12

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-04-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0917

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-02-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

2011-01-13

2011-01-14

2011-01-19

2011-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1081

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2010-10-14

2010-10-15

2010-10-19

2010-10-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0852

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0871

2010-08-12

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0884

2010-07-14

2010-07-15

2010-07-19

2010-07-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

2010-06-17

2010-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0866

2010-05-13

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-05-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0911

2010-04-14

2010-04-15

2010-04-19

2010-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0934

2010-02-11

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-02-26

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0937

2010-01-14

2010-01-15

2010-01-20

2010-01-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0991

Unknown

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0892

Unknown

2009-11-13

2009-11-17

2009-11-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

Unknown

2009-10-15

2009-10-19

2009-10-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0921

Unknown

2009-09-15

2009-09-17

2009-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0874

Unknown

2009-08-14

2009-08-18

2009-08-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0956

Unknown

2009-07-15

2009-07-17

2009-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

Unknown

2009-06-15

2009-06-17

2009-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

Unknown

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-05-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0834

Unknown

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0914

Unknown

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

Unknown

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-02-27

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0804

Unknown

2009-01-15

2009-01-20

2009-01-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0964

Unknown

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0861

Unknown

2008-11-14

2008-11-18

2008-11-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0824

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0774

Unknown

2008-09-15

2008-09-17

2008-09-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

Unknown

2008-08-15

2008-08-19

2008-08-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0894

Unknown

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0884

Unknown

2008-06-13

2008-06-17

2008-06-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0852

Unknown

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-05-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0843

Unknown

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-04-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0824

Unknown

2008-03-14

2008-03-18

2008-03-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

Unknown

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-02-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

Unknown

2008-01-15

2008-01-17

2008-01-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1428

Unknown

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

Unknown

2007-11-15

2007-11-19

2007-11-30

Initial, Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

PWZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

