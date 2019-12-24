Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Dynamic Utilities

Stock

PUI

Price as of:

$34.05 -0.66 -1.9%

Industry

Other

PUI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.04%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PUI DARS™ Rating

PUI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

78,500

Open Price

$34.55

Day's Range

$33.98 - $34.55

Previous Close

$34.71

52 week low / high

$27.67 - $35.27

Percent off 52 week high

-3.46%

PUI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PUI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PUI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PUI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PUI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.17418

2019-06-24

$0.21921

2019-03-18

$0.07376

2018-12-24

$0.07773

2018-09-24

$0.17615

2018-06-18

$0.20875

2018-03-19

$0.07955

2017-12-18

$0.22333

2017-09-18

$0.1889

2017-06-16

$0.23888

2017-03-17

$0.17753

2016-12-16

$0.42096

2016-09-16

$0.2006

2016-06-17

$0.17985

2016-03-18

$0.05708

2015-12-18

$0.26908

2015-09-18

$0.17607

2015-06-19

$0.12905

2015-03-20

$0.05833

2014-12-19

$0.1949

2014-09-19

$0.13577

2014-06-20

$0.15476

2014-03-21

$0.01833

2013-12-20

$0.15755

2013-09-20

$0.19217

2013-06-21

$0.11

2013-03-15

$0.06262

2012-12-21

$0.15983

2012-09-21

$0.11709

2012-06-15

$0.12067

2012-03-16

$0.06524

2011-12-16

$0.11744

2011-09-16

$0.1553

2011-06-17

$0.11758

2011-03-18

$0.06677

2010-12-17

$0.21169

2010-09-17

$0.12654

2010-06-18

$0.10938

2010-03-19

$0.0481

2009-12-18

$0.30409

2009-09-18

$0.14473

2009-06-19

$0.25765

2009-03-20

$0.02409

2008-12-19

$0.12684

2008-09-19

$0.12527

2008-06-20

$0.17337

2008-03-20

$0.02491

2007-12-21

$0.2045

2007-09-21

$0.09948

2007-06-15

$0.1175

2007-03-16

$0.0825

2006-12-15

$0.13668

2006-09-15

$0.06053

2006-06-16

$0.10547

2006-03-17

$0.07089

2005-12-16

$0.1165

PUI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PUI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PUI

Stock not rated.

PUI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-6.72%

28.50%

0years

PUI

PUI

PUI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PUI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PUI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1742

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2192

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0777

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1762

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2088

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0796

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2233

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1889

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2389

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4210

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2006

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1799

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0571

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2691

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1761

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1291

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1949

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1358

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1548

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1576

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1922

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0626

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1598

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1171

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1207

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0652

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1174

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1553

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1176

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0668

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2117

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1265

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1094

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0481

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3041

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1447

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2577

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0241

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1268

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1253

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1734

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2045

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0995

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0605

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1055

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0709

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1165

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PUI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

