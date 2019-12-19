Best Dividend Stocks
Palmetto Real Estate Trust

Stock

PTTTS

Price as of:

$7.25 +0.96 +15.26%

Industry

Other

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (PTTTS)

PTTTS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

7.63%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get PTTTS DARS™ Rating

PTTTS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$7.25

Day's Range

$7.25 - $7.25

Previous Close

$6.29

52 week low / high

$5.6 - $8.0

Percent off 52 week high

-9.38%

PTTTS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PTTTS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PTTTS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PTTTS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.12

2019-07-30

$0.14

2019-04-29

$0.12

2018-12-28

$0.096955

2018-10-30

$0.12

2018-07-30

$0.12

2018-04-27

$0.12

2017-12-28

$0.061826

2017-10-30

$0.1

2017-07-27

$0.1

2017-04-26

$0.129176

2016-12-28

$0.1509

2016-10-27

$0.12

2016-07-27

$0.12

2016-04-27

$0.12

2015-12-29

$0.1751

2015-10-28

$0.12

2015-07-29

$0.12

2015-04-28

$0.1

2014-12-29

$0.14837

2014-10-29

$0.1

2014-07-29

$0.1

2014-04-28

$0.1

2013-12-27

$0.07603

2013-10-29

$0.1

2013-07-29

$0.1

2013-04-26

$0.104741

2012-12-27

$0.1401

2012-10-29

$0.1

2012-07-27

$0.1

2012-04-26

$0.1

2011-12-28

$0.108

2011-10-26

$0.09

2011-07-28

$0.1

2011-05-03

$0.1

2011-01-03

$0.1525

2010-10-27

$0.1

2010-07-28

$0.1

2010-04-28

$0.1

2010-01-19

$0.171

2009-10-28

$0.1

2009-07-29

$0.1

2009-04-28

$0.1

2009-02-10

$0.2

2008-10-29

$0.1

2008-07-29

$0.1

2008-04-28

$0.1

2008-03-07

$0.1372

2007-11-21

$0.09

2007-10-11

$0.09

2007-05-23

$0.0903

2007-04-10

$0.136

2006-10-27

$0.03

2006-07-31

$0.09

2006-04-26

$0.09

2006-01-18

$0.209

2005-10-28

$0.15

2005-07-27

$0.09

2005-04-27

$0.09

2005-02-03

$0.1

2004-10-27

$0.102

2004-07-28

$0.09

2004-04-28

$0.09

2004-02-06

$0.12

2003-10-29

$0.09

2003-07-29

$0.09

2003-04-28

$0.09

2003-03-13

$0.14

2002-10-31

$0.08

2002-07-29

$0.08

2002-05-02

$0.08

2002-02-12

$0.1725

2001-11-02

$0.07

2001-07-27

$0.07

2001-05-01

$0.07

2001-02-20

$0.188

2000-10-27

$0.07

2000-08-08

$0.06

2000-05-02

$0.06

2000-01-31

$0.168

1999-11-02

$0.06

1999-08-02

$0.06

1999-04-28

$0.05

1999-02-02

$0.1225

1998-11-02

$0.05

1998-07-29

$0.05

1998-04-29

$0.04

1998-02-17

$0.125

1997-11-17

$0.04

1997-08-05

$0.04

1997-04-30

$0.04

PTTTS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PTTTS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PTTTS

Stock not rated.

PTTTS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.06%

5.04%

1years

PTTTS

PTTTS

PTTTS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PTTTS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

PTTTS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1200

2019-10-16

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-07-17

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2019-04-17

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0970

2018-12-21

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-10-17

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-07-18

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-04-18

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0618

2017-12-21

2017-12-28

2017-12-31

2018-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-10-18

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-07-19

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1292

2017-04-19

2017-04-26

2017-04-30

2017-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1509

2016-12-16

2016-12-28

2016-12-31

2017-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-10-19

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-07-20

2016-07-27

2016-07-31

2016-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-04-20

2016-04-27

2016-04-30

2016-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1751

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-10-21

2015-10-28

2015-10-31

2015-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-07-15

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-04-16

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1484

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-10-15

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-07-16

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-04-16

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0760

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-16

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-17

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1047

2013-04-17

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1401

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-10-17

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-07-17

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2011-12-15

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-10-12

2011-10-26

2011-10-29

2011-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-04-20

2011-05-03

2011-04-29

2011-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

Unknown

2011-01-03

2010-12-31

2011-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-07-21

2010-07-28

2010-07-31

2010-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2009-12-30

2010-01-19

2009-12-30

2010-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-10-21

2009-10-28

2009-10-31

2009-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-07-22

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2009-02-10

2008-12-31

2009-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1372

Unknown

2008-03-07

2008-01-16

2008-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-10-16

2007-11-21

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-07-31

2007-10-11

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0903

2007-05-22

2007-05-23

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-03-15

2007-03-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-10-26

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-07-26

2006-07-31

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-04-25

2006-04-26

2006-04-26

2006-05-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2006-01-17

2006-01-18

2005-12-30

2006-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-10-27

2005-10-28

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-07-25

2005-07-27

2005-07-31

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-04-21

2005-04-27

2005-04-30

2005-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-01-28

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2004-10-25

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-07-21

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2004-04-21

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-01-17

2004-02-06

2004-01-30

2004-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-10-17

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-07-24

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2003-01-23

2003-03-13

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-10-16

2002-10-31

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-07-10

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-04-17

2002-05-02

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

Unknown

2002-02-12

2002-01-31

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

Unknown

2001-11-02

2001-10-31

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-07-18

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-04-23

2001-05-01

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1880

2001-01-29

2001-02-20

2001-01-31

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-10-18

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

Unknown

2000-08-08

2000-07-31

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-04-20

2000-05-02

2000-04-28

2000-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1680

2000-01-24

2000-01-31

2000-01-31

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

Unknown

1999-11-02

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-07-21

1999-08-02

1999-07-30

1999-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-04-21

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

1999-01-27

1999-02-02

1999-01-29

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-10-26

1998-11-02

1998-10-30

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-07-24

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-04-24

1998-04-29

1998-04-30

1998-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-01-30

1998-02-17

1998-01-30

1998-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

Unknown

1997-11-17

1997-10-31

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-08-01

1997-08-05

1997-07-31

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-04-25

1997-04-30

1997-04-30

1997-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

PTTTS

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

