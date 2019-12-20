Best Dividend Stocks
PHarol SGPS SA - ADR

Stock

PTGCY

Price as of:

$0.1 -0.01 -9.09%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PHarol SGPS SA - ADR (PTGCY)

PTGCY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PTGCY DARS™ Rating

PTGCY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.1

Quote Time

Today's Volume

53,400

Open Price

$0.1

Day's Range

$0.1 - $0.1

Previous Close

$0.11

52 week low / high

$0.09 - $0.22

Percent off 52 week high

-54.55%

PTGCY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PTGCY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PTGCY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PTGCY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PTGCY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2014-05-27

$0.136335

2013-05-14

$0.250738

2012-05-22

$0.542144

2011-12-29

$0.273602

2011-05-31

$0.941785

2010-12-22

$1.03149

2010-05-11

$0.554972

2009-04-21

$0.58823

2008-04-21

$0.71622

2007-05-15

$0.51079

2006-05-16

$0.48362

2005-05-24

$0.3737

2004-04-27

$0.2293

2003-04-28

$0.1481

2002-05-20

$0.0756

PTGCY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PTGCY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PTGCY

Stock not rated.

PTGCY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

PTGCY

News
PTGCY

Research
PTGCY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PTGCY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PTGCY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1363

Unknown

2014-05-27

2014-05-29

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2507

Unknown

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5421

Unknown

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2736

Unknown

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9418

Unknown

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0315

Unknown

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.5550

Unknown

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5882

Unknown

2009-04-21

2009-04-23

2009-05-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7162

Unknown

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-05-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5108

Unknown

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4836

Unknown

2006-05-16

2006-05-18

2006-05-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3737

Unknown

2005-05-24

2005-05-26

2005-06-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2293

Unknown

2004-04-27

2004-04-29

2004-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1481

Unknown

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0756

Unknown

2002-05-20

2002-05-22

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Annual

PTGCY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

