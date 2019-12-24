Best Dividend Stocks
Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

Stock

PTBS

Price as of:

$13.96 +0.03 +0.22%

Industry

Other

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (PTBS)

PTBS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.01%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PTBS DARS™ Rating

PTBS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.96

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,100

Open Price

$13.94

Day's Range

$13.93 - $13.96

Previous Close

$13.93

52 week low / high

$13.7 - $14.75

Percent off 52 week high

-5.36%

PTBS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PTBS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PTBS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PTBS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PTBS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-24

$0.07

2019-07-24

$0.07

2019-04-18

$0.07

2019-01-23

$0.07

2018-10-24

$0.07

2018-07-24

$0.07

2018-04-20

$0.07

2018-01-23

$0.07

2017-10-24

$0.07

2017-07-21

$0.07

2017-04-20

$0.065

2017-01-20

$0.065

2016-10-21

$0.065

2016-07-21

$0.065

2016-04-21

$0.06

2016-01-21

$0.06

2015-10-22

$0.0525

2015-07-22

$0.0525

2015-04-22

$0.0525

2015-01-22

$0.0525

2014-10-23

$0.0425

2014-07-18

$0.0425

2014-04-17

$0.0425

2014-01-23

$0.0425

2013-10-18

$0.04

2013-07-18

$0.04

2013-05-07

$0.04

2011-06-23

$0.01

2011-03-23

$0.01

2009-08-12

$0.03

2009-05-13

$0.1175

2009-02-11

$0.1175

2008-11-12

$0.1175

2008-08-13

$0.115

2008-05-13

$0.1125

2008-02-13

$0.11

2007-11-13

$0.1075

2007-08-13

$0.105

2007-05-11

$0.1025

2007-02-13

$0.1

2006-11-13

$0.0975

2006-08-11

$0.095

2006-05-11

$0.0925

2006-02-13

$0.09

2005-11-10

$0.0875

2005-08-11

$0.085

2005-05-11

$0.0825

2005-02-11

$0.08

2004-11-10

$0.0775

2004-08-11

$0.075

2004-05-12

$0.0725

2004-02-11

$0.07

2003-11-12

$0.06875

2003-08-13

$0.0675

2003-05-13

$0.06625

2003-02-26

$0.021666666666666667

PTBS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PTBS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PTBS

Stock not rated.

PTBS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.85%

0.00%

5years

PTBS

News
PTBS

Research
PTBS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PTBS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

PTBS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0700

2019-10-15

2019-10-24

2019-10-25

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-07-09

2019-07-24

2019-07-25

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-04-11

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-01-08

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-10-09

2018-10-24

2018-10-25

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-07-13

2018-07-24

2018-07-25

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-04-10

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-01-09

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-10-10

2017-10-24

2017-10-25

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-07-11

2017-07-21

2017-07-25

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2017-04-12

2017-04-20

2017-04-24

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2017-01-10

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2016-10-11

2016-10-21

2016-10-25

2016-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2016-07-12

2016-07-21

2016-07-25

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-04-12

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-01-12

2016-01-21

2016-01-25

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2015-10-13

2015-10-22

2015-10-26

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2015-07-14

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2015-04-14

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2015-01-13

2015-01-22

2015-01-26

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2014-10-14

2014-10-23

2014-10-27

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2014-07-08

2014-07-18

2014-07-22

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2014-04-08

2014-04-17

2014-04-22

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2014-01-14

2014-01-23

2014-01-27

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-10-08

2013-10-18

2013-10-22

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-07-09

2013-07-18

2013-07-22

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-04-19

2013-05-07

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-05-10

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-03-08

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-08-04

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2009-05-04

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2009-01-14

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2008-07-08

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2008-04-08

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-02-19

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2007-11-14

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-08-03

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2007-04-26

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-02-02

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2006-11-06

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-08-07

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2006-04-11

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-01-30

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2005-11-04

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-07-25

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

Unknown

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

Unknown

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

Unknown

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

Unknown

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

Unknown

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2003-11-04

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2003-08-04

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

2003-05-28

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2003-02-11

2003-02-26

2003-02-15

2003-03-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PTBS

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

