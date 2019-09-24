Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Port of Tauranga - ADR

Stock

PTAUY

Price as of:

$16.5 +0.14 +0.86%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Port of Tauranga - ADR (PTAUY)

PTAUY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.20%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.53

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PTAUY DARS™ Rating

PTAUY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$16.5

Day's Range

$16.5 - $16.7

Previous Close

$16.36

52 week low / high

$13.96 - $16.97

Percent off 52 week high

-2.77%

PTAUY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PTAUY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PTAUY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PTAUY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PTAUY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-18

$0.2638

2019-03-06

$0.140168

2019-03-06

$0.024735

2018-09-19

$0.027033

2018-09-19

$0.019308

2018-09-19

$0.153177

2018-03-07

$0.140175

2018-03-07

$0.024735

2017-09-20

$0.149014

2017-09-20

$0.021208

2017-09-20

$0.026298

2017-03-07

$0.119119

2017-03-07

$0.02101965

2016-09-20

$0.0644215

2016-09-20

$0.365058

2016-09-20

$0.05368515

2016-03-08

$0.10485056

2016-03-08

$0.0185028

2015-09-15

$0.1306212

2015-09-15

$0.02305064

2015-03-03

$0.1109284

2015-03-03

$0.0195755

2014-09-16

$0.1531258

2014-09-16

$0.02702218

2014-03-04

$0.12179412

2013-09-17

$0.14653184

2013-03-12

$0.1130432

2013-03-12

$0.01994848

2012-09-18

$0.02645132

2012-09-18

$0.14989104

2012-03-07

$0.0117861

PTAUY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PTAUY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PTAUY

Stock not rated.

PTAUY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.54%

44.77%

1years

PTAUY

News
PTAUY

Research
PTAUY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PTAUY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PTAUY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2638

Unknown

2019-09-18

2019-09-19

2019-10-21

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0247

Unknown

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-04-08

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1402

Unknown

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1532

Unknown

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0193

Unknown

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-22

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0270

Unknown

2018-09-19

2018-09-20

2018-10-22

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0247

Unknown

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-04-09

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1402

Unknown

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0263

Unknown

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-10-23

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0212

Unknown

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-10-23

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1490

Unknown

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0210

Unknown

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-04-10

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1191

Unknown

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0537

Unknown

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-24

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3651

Unknown

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0644

Unknown

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-24

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0185

Unknown

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-04-11

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1049

Unknown

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0231

Unknown

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-10-19

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1306

Unknown

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0196

Unknown

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

2015-04-06

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1109

Unknown

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

2015-04-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0270

Unknown

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-10-20

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1531

Unknown

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1218

Unknown

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1465

Unknown

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0199

Unknown

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-04-08

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1130

Unknown

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-04-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1499

Unknown

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0265

Unknown

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-10-22

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0118

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PTAUY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X